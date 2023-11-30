Family of deacon who died after being tased by APD now call for tow truck driver’s arrest

The family of an Atlanta deacon killed in a “use of force” case is making new demands for the arrest of a bystander they say is involved in his death.

Johnny Hollman died after an Atlanta police officer tased him in the aftermath of a minor accident on August 10. Police said the 62-year-old refused to sign a traffic citation, but body camera video shows Hollman clearly saying that he would sign it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln was in downtown Atlanta Thursday, where family, friends, rapper Young Joc and clergy gathered in a rally calling for the arrest of a tow truck driver who helped the officer restrain Hollman.

Hollman’s daughter, Arnitra Hollman, said the family wants both the officer involved, Kiran Kimbrough, and the two truck driver APD contracted to be arrested.

Video shows that after Kimbrough tased Hollmon, the tow truck driver who was dispatched to tow the vehicles from the scene placed his knee on Hollman’s neck at one point. Channel 2 Action News is not identifying the tow truck driver because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

RELATED STORIES:

“This tow truck driver looked like he could be the same age as my father,” Hollman said.

Video shows that while officers stood around waiting for paramedics, the tow truck driver continued to brag about being involved in the altercation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Man I cannot believe I had to tussle a (expletive),” the driver said. “It’s been 8 years. That s***’s still in me though man.”

Anitra Hollman said the family is asking for District Attorney Fani Willis to call for the driver’s arrest and have him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its investigation. Lincoln reached out to the D.A.’s office to see if additional charges will be filed but has not heard back. She also reached out to police to get information on if there is any policy surrounding civilians stepping in to assist with arrests.