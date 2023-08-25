Family of dead 10-year-old Sara Sharif near to being found in Punjab, Pakistani police say

Faisal Malik, Sarah Sharif's uncle, is one of three adults who have eluded officers searching for them

Pakistani police have said that they are close to finding the family of a British 10-year-old girl who went on the run a day before detectives discovered her body.

For two weeks, the father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have eluded officers searching for them within the country’s vast Punjab province.

However, their time may soon be running out after a police chief revealed that they are “on course” to find her father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinish Batool, 29, and Mr Sharif’s brother Faisal Malik, 28.

The three adults, with five children in tow, had flown on one-way tickets to Islamabad, costing an estimated £5,000.

Dr Usman Anwar, Insp Gen of the Punjab Police, told the Telegraph: “This is an issue of international cooperation so we are trying our best and are very much on it. We will leave no stone unturned.

“We are on course to trace the man [Mr Sharif].”

The family’s disappearance has sparked an international manhunt involving Interpol and Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency, the country’s equivalent to the FBI.

Sarah was found dead at her home in Woking on Aug 10 having suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended period of time”, a post-mortem had found.

A cause of death is yet to be established. It is understood that no single “catastrophic injury” is responsible.

Surrey Police discovered her body following a 999 call from her father shortly after he arrived in Islamabad.

During the past week, authorities in Pakistan have raided a large number of properties in Jhelum, a city in the north of Punjab, in search of Mr Sharif’s relatives who may know where the family is hiding.

It is believed that Pakistani police consider Mr Sharif to be a “prime suspect” and have interrogated his father, brother and uncle over his whereabouts.

‘Painful for all of us’

Khurram Ali, the chief of the Rawalpindi region’s police, told the Daily Mirror: “We are trying our level best to find the suspects and are close to locating them.

“We have interrogated the father, brother and uncle of the prime suspect Urfan.

“It’s a matter of great concern for our police as a child was brutally killed and it is painful for all of us.”

A high court in Lahore ruled on Thursday that police could not formally arrest Mr Sharif’s relatives.

The case has prompted questions concerning what Surrey Police knew about the family before the alleged murder.

Surrey Police said that the family were known to them on a “limited and historical basis”.

However the Independent Office for Police Conduct, a watchdog, has asked the force to hand over details of its prior contact with the family.

