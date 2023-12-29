Family of deceased Cook County Jail inmate calls for ‘full and fair’ probe following death in custody

Relatives of a Cook County Jail inmate who died Monday are calling on the Illinois State Police to complete a “full and fair investigation” of his death in custody.

Michael O’Connor, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead Monday at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

While representatives of Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s office said Tuesday that no foul play was suspected in O’Connor’s death, Michael O’Connor’s brother, Martin released a statement Thursday claiming his brother’s body corpse showed signs of being beaten.

In his statement, Martin O’Connor saidthat Michael O’Connor had been “treated terribly” in custody.

“The family was able to view pictures of Michael’s body at the funeral home, and there is evidence of bruising to his face and body consistent with an assault,” according to O’Connor’s statement.

He called on the Illinois State Police to “complete a full and fair investigation” of his brother’s death.

An autopsy performed Tuesday failed to turn up a cause of death, with results pending a law enforcement investigation. The state police’s Public Integrity Task force is investigating.

The family has hired attorney Michael Gallagher to represent them.

A spokesperson from Dart’s office on Thursday extended condolences to the O’Connor family in a statement and repeated that “there is no evidence of foul play in the unfortunate death of Michael O’Connor.”

O’Connor was awaiting trial on multiple felonies after he was arrested in June and accused of threatening a Chicago police officer and sending her explicit content, according to court documents.

He was held in jail on an $100,000 deposit bond that was issued shortly before cash bail was abolished in Illinois.

Records show that a judge in October ordered Michael to undergo a psychiatric examination. A hearing on whether he was fit to stand trial was scheduled for Jan. 12, per court documents.