Family demands answers in fatal downtown Chicago condo shooting

CHICAGO - The family of a man gunned down in his downtown Chicago condo building is demanding answers from police.

Abnerd Joseph, an assistant principal at a Chicago school, was shot to death two weeks ago by another resident of the building after Joseph allegedly became belligerent, pounding on doors and yelling incoherently, according to police.

The 32-year-old also got into an altercation with the man who shot him, who has a concealed carry license and has not been charged so far.

On Saturday, Joseph's family gathered at Rainbow PUSH headquarters saying that Joseph was a peaceful man with no mental health issues.

"We are urging the community to come together to find solutions to prevent such senseless acts in the future. Our family hopes for justice. We need a thorough investigation into this incident," said Jay Charles, Joseph’s brother.

The family is demanding that new Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson do a thorough review and investigation of the shooting.