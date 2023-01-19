Family demands justice, reform after Mt. Juliet police shooting

Police question a woman during a Nov. 2 traffic stop where Eric Allen was fatally shot.

It started with a traffic stop and a barking dog named Buttercup.

About fifteen minutes later, it ended in gunshots.

Eric Jermaine Allen, a passenger in a vehicle, was fatally shot by Mt. Juliet Police Sgt. Josh Lo.

The Tennessean on Wednesday obtained body cam and dash cam footage which showed the Nov. 2 traffic stop and the ensuing shooting. It occurred on South Mt. Juliet Road near Central Pike, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

More:Update: Mt. Juliet police ID officer involved in fatal shooting while'trapped' in car during traffic stop

Nashville attorney Terry Clayton, who is representing the family, said police could have avoided the fatal shooting of Allen through de-escalation.

Allen was 39.

"There's always opportunity for officers to reduce the danger, and talk people down," Clayton said.

Nov. 2, 2022: Supposed to be an easy stop

Shortly after 11 p.m., Lo stopped a speeding vehicle with a female driver. (Police have not identified the woman.)

Lo told the woman it would be an "easy one." She was being cited for driving without a license and insurance. The officer added the vehicle would not be towed.

"If you go out and get your license before your court date, they will dismiss it," Lo said to the woman.

After Lo addressed the driver, he then turned to Allen, who was asked to exit the vehicle.

Lo opened the door as Allen moved from the passenger seat to the driver seat.

Buttercup jumped out. Allen began driving.

Verbal commands, taser and gunshots

Lo shouted verbal commands. He used a taser. But Allen continued to drive with the officer in the vehicle — Mt. Juliet police termed Lo as "trapped."

Lo repeatedly yelled "I'm going to shoot you" as Allen continued driving several feet. No other injuries were reported.

Police pulled Allen from the vehicle. Lo began chest compressions, pumping more than 60 repetitions.

The TBI has investigated the case, which is still open, though findings have been turned over to the District Attorney General’s Office, TBI spokesperson Susan Niland said.

Story continues

Police initiate a Nov. 2 traffic stop that turned fatal in Mt. Juliet.

The District Attorney's Office will begin the review process soon with the final pieces of the investigation recently added to the case file, District Attorney General Jason Lawson said.

Lo was initially placed on administrative leave. The officer returned to duty Nov. 30 after a wellness period and preliminary review of the shooting, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

"I have all the confidence in the world in Josh Lo and all the confidence in the Mt. Juliet Police Department (and) that they are handling this in the right manner," said Mt. Juliet City Commissioner and retired Wilson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ray Justice.

Family's lawyer seeks justice

Clayton told The Tennessean the family is seeking police reform after Allen's shooting.

Though Allen was in the vehicle during the traffic stop, Clayton said police should have never asked for his identification or asked him to step out of the vehicle, which Lo did right before Allen drove away.

"It bothers me that he was an innocent passenger," Clayton said, calling the incident a violation of Allen's rights. "It appears that officers are not being trained to de-escalate."

With multiple police shootings in Nashville, Clayton is urging lawmakers to take action to eliminate qualified immunity so officers can be part of lawsuits and to be held to a higher standard.

"Legislatures need to know the citizens are demanding officers treat people with dignity and that it is not open season on a person in a car," Clayton said.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles. Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Family demands justice, reform after Mt. Juliet police shooting