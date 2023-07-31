Family desperate for answers 2 years after father killed in front of his children in home invasion

A family is calling for answers two years after their loved one was killed inside his Clayton County home.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln was in Verdale Monday, where Yahzerah Warner was shot in his house on Kipling Way in July 2021 in what his family is calling a home invasion.

His family now said they are worried staffing shortages are hurting the investigation and they are speaking out because they don’t want the case to grow cold.

His mother, Loretta Warner, said he just needs to know why her son was murdered.

“I don’t know what became of the case, but I want the case solved,” Warner said. “It’s just been ongoing for two long years. Nothing has been done.”

Warner was shot three times in front of his two children days before his 31st birthday.

“No justice has been served,” Warner said. “Three detectives, two years. It done passed too many hands. The first one should have stayed on it.”

Warner said the first detective left the Clayton police department and the second one retired. Warner’s case has now been assigned to a third investigator.

Lincoln reached out to Clayton police. A spokesperson said they’re checking with investigators to provide an update on where things stand.

“It’s been sad and very disappointing,” Warner said. “Every time I call and talk to the detective, he ain’t got nothing.”

Warner’s family said police told them the original file associated with the case is missing.