Family ‘desperately needs the public’s help’ finding who killed loved ones in gun range shooting

The hunt for the person who shot and killed three members of the same family at a gun range in Coweta County continues as their loved ones prepare to put the victims to rest.

A Wednesday visitation was held for Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Luke, who were all killed at the Lock, Stock and Barrel gun range Friday during a robbery attempt.

Family members told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that they will miss their loved ones, but they do not want them to be defined by the heinous crime.

“We’ve lost three family members. We’re devastated with the loss of Tommy and Evelyn and Luke, and we are praying fervently for the redemption of the people that are responsible,” family member Shelby Wright said.

Wednsday’s viewing for the three victims was private, which is what the family said their loved ones would have wanted.

“The sermon is going to be the love of Christ and its power to transform lives -- even the lives of those who are capable to commit this violence,” family member Rob Whitlock said.

They told Carter that it is still hard to comprehend what happened.

“They are a fabric of the community. Everyone knows them, everyone loves them. We’re stunned at this turn of these events,” Whitlock said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Grantville police were back at the gun range Wednesday, investigating the crime for the fifth day.

Police say the victims were robbed and shot. The suspect took at least 40 guns from the range and removed all security cameras.

Carter spoke to ATF police, who said that, as of Wednesday, those guns have not been recovered.

Billboards are now plastered along Interstate 85 seeking any information and pushing a $25,000 reward.

The family says that now, more than ever, they need the community to help.

“We desperately need the public’s help. If anyone knows anything, saw anything -- any little tip, any information we need,” Wright said.

