Family details Española raid on YouTube; police say protocols followed

Feb. 6—A couple from western New York who took a monthslong "van life" journey with their four children say in a YouTube video their adventure took a turn for the worse when their shuttle bus broke down in Española in May, just as they were preparing to return home.

Law enforcement officers stormed into the vehicle while they were sleeping, Angelo and Ylsa Giuffre say, terrifying their kids and punching Angelo Giuffre in the face.

The couple, from Jamestown, N.Y., posted a nearly 30-minute video Wednesday that shows much of their early morning encounter with a regional drug task force. The video, an episode of the family's YouTube series documenting their cross-country trek, portrays the family's shock and confusion about why they were targeted by law enforcement.

Ylsa Giuffre demands to know the officers' names and badge numbers and why an officer had struck her husband after he asked for permission to put on pants before leaving the shuttle.

Eventually, it becomes clear that as part of a drug-related investigation, the officers were executing a search warrant on the auto shop where the family had parked their broken-down shuttle.

The raid on their rolling home was a mishap.

The Giuffres declined to comment Saturday, citing potential litigation over the incident.

New Mexico State Police, which had participated in the multiagency Region 3 Drug Task Force operation at H & A Automotive on Riverside Drive, issued a news release Saturday acknowledging the "viral YouTube video." The task force was assisting the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in serving a search warrant May 18 at H & A Automotive "in an effort to disrupt a drug trafficking organization," the statement said.

A message left with the business Saturday went unanswered.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and Española Valley Chamber of Commerce could not be reached for comment about the visiting family getting caught up in the law enforcement operation.

The Giuffre's video, titled "The knock at the door that no nomad should ever get," is a combination of edited footage from their own cameras and police body cameras. It had more than 20,000 views as of Saturday.

It begins with Angelo and Ylsa Giuffre talking about being idled in Española after their van had broken down. In text accompanying the video, the family adds they had received permission to camp outside H & A, where the vehicle was being fixed.

Six minutes into the episode, footage from a body camera shows an officer breaking into the shuttle bus through the front door. The silent video, shot from the officer's perspective, then is trained on the back of the vehicle and children's frightened faces. Family members ask what's wrong and are told to get out.

"You. Start walking out. Keep your hands up," the unidentified officer orders. When Angelo Giuffre protests that he isn't wearing pants or underwear and needs to cover up, the officer responds, "I don't give a [expletive]."

Angelo Giuffre then says, "I've got rights; what do you think I did?"

The officer replies, "I don't care what you think," and threatens to drag him out.

The video goes black, then resumes with an agitated Angelo Giuffre yelling, "This man punched me!"

The officer in question works for the Taos Police Department, according to the state police news release. It adds the officer notified an on-site sergeant about being involved in a "use of force incident," and that such incidents are investigated by an officer's employing agency, not the task force.

Officers "observed movement inside a small white bus," the release states. "An officer with the Taos Police Department and deputy with the Taos County Sheriff's Office made entry into the bus in an attempt to secure the vehicle and determine if any suspects of the investigation were inside."

Taos police Chief John Wentz said in a statement the officer accused of punching Angelo Giuffre followed proper protocols, and an investigation revealed no wrongdoing. He declined to identify the officer.

The Giuffres likely acquired the body camera video footage via a public records request under the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act. It was unclear Saturday whether that was the reason the video was posted nine months after the incident.

In that time, Wentz said in his statement, no one had filed a complaint about the incident with his agency or, to his knowledge, any others. He said the Giuffres' video "does not accurately depict what occurred and attempts to create an impression that does not reflect the full facts surrounding this incident."

Later in the Giuffres' YouTube episode, officers question the family's children over Ylsa Giuffre's objections. She asks repeatedly which officer had punched her husband.

"Send an ambulance and tell them one of your officers punched someone in the face — who was asleep," she says.

After initial shock, Angelo and Ylsa Giuffre become more insistent outside the shuttle bus in demanding answers from the officers about what agency they were with and what they were doing.

Angelo Giuffre later tells the officers he's a minister and former theater owner.

An unidentified officer tells the couple the task force had a search warrant for the property, which required officers to identify everyone there.

An officer also says the raid was targeting an operator of the business the family had parked next to.

The family's Wednesday post states the bus is still not fully repaired. It links to a GoFundMe account that had raised more than $11,000 out of a $30,000 goal Saturday evening.

At the opening of the video, a short introduction says the couple's theater in western New York was shut down, likely during the coronavirus pandemic, with no certainty of when it could reopen. As a result, they decided to pile their children into the converted 10-passenger van and tour the nation.

Their YouTube channel documents the experience in short episodes, including one posted Jan. 29 that shows a more peaceful day in Española as the family awaits repairs on their van. The children practice their skateboarding skills at a local skate park. Ylsa and Angelo Giuffre comment on the city, which Angelo says is "chill here, and not all touristy."

The couple says they post new episodes every Wednesday and Sunday, but one appeared on their channel Saturday titled "Police encounter aftermath."

An emotional Ylsa Giuffre reiterates in the video the family had been awakened with "AR-15s in our face." The officers never showed the family a search warrant, she says.

She scans the parking lot, where officers are packing up their gear, and displays a paper identifying the Taos officer accused of punching her husband as Luke Martinez.

"I was more baffled by the fact that he was hitting me than the fact that it hurt," Angelo Giuffre says of the Taos officer.

"Now it's starting to hurt," he adds.

He also explains why he was naked from the waist down when officers stormed into the shuttle: "I get hot at night, and sometimes I kick off my underwear. I was still covered by blankets," he says. ...

"You need to show me a warrant if you're going to have the right to see me naked."