Family and detectives still actively searching for Karen Adams 15 years after disappearance

INDEPENDENCE TWP. – As the disappearance of an Independence Township woman passes its 15-year anniversary, Beaver County's detectives are assuring the public that they aren't giving up their search.

Detectives in Beaver County and the FBI are continuing their search for Karen Adams, a local elementary school teacher's aide and cashier who disappeared on March 12, 2007. While information is still limited 15 years after her disappearance, detectives remain hopeful and determined that they will be able to solve what happened to the 54-year-old woman that morning.

Karen Adams of Independence Township has been missing for one year.

"Being that this is the 15-year anniversary, it has sparked some other agency involvement," said Bonnie Sedlacek, a Beaver County detective working to solve Adam's case. "The FBI has been involved in this case for some time now and some of those individuals have since then retired, passing this case to myself as well as others in this office. With that process and a renewed interest, new eyes and a fresh breath of air are in the case."

According to the FBI, Adams went missing on the evening of March 11, 2007, while she was on her way home from the Mountaineer Casino and Racetrack in Hancock County, W.Va. Evidence led investigators to believe Adams had gone to the casino that night to play bingo. Witnesses also confirmed seeing her leave the bingo area of the resort around 11 p.m. to head toward the gaming area of the casino.

Surveillance video shows Adams leaving the casino around 3 a.m. March 12, departing the area in a red, four-door 2005 Suzuki Forenza sedan with the Pennsylvania license plate "ETD5587."

After appearing on this surveillance camera, Adams was never seen or heard from again. Investigators were quick to begin their search after she disappeared, but initial investigations found very little evidence as to where she may have gone.

"At that time, it was sort of a concentration from the West Virginia area where she was located at the casino to a common path of travel back to her residence in Independence Township, Beaver County," Sedlacek said.

According to investigators, no charges have been made to Adams' credit cards and no calls have been made from her cellphone since her disappearance in 2007. She was not married when she went missing, but investigators noted that she did have a dog at home that she was not likely to leave behind.

Her car also remains missing, with no vehicles ever identified as Adam's missing red sedan. While some vehicles have been found in bodies of water along Adam's potential path home from the Mountaineer Casino, none of those recovered cars have been identified as hers.

Sedlacek said that potential leads have appeared across the internet and investigative networks over the years, but very few of these leads add any credible information about where Adam's ended up.

"Some of the current leads that we have followed have led nowhere," Sedlacek said. "There was an indication of an individual that was incarcerated at a different state penitentiary that had disclosed a lot of criminal activities, which somebody thought may have been involved with Karen Adams."

DNA testing has also been applied to unidentified bodies across the area, but no results have positively matched Adams as of now. Detectives have investigated potential information from social media during this process as well, but many of these tips have not been credible once investigations began.

As detectives continue to investigate potential leads and find out what happened to Adams in 2007, they hope that the public will share any information that they may consider relevant to the case with their offices. While some of the recent leads haven't produced results, each investigation and interview allows them to get a step closer to the truth and bring closure to Adam's family.

"If the public could shed light on any other information that they may have, suspect to have or at that time knew something and didn't report it, maybe they'd like to speak about it now," Sedlacek said. "It's been so many years, the family still would like to have closure and would still like to know what happened."

Detectives ask anyone with details about the disappearance of Karen Adams or information on where she may have gone to contact the FBI Pittsburgh Office at 412-432-4000 or Beaver County Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000.

