Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Indian nationals who died just steps away from the Canada-US border last week have been identified as a young family of four.

Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold in Manitoba, Canada.

Temperatures dropped to -35C (-31F) on the night the family attempted to cross into the US on foot.

Canadian authorities believe this to be a case of human smuggling.

Their identities were announced by the Canada's High Commission of India and later confirmed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, RCMP superintendent Rob Hill said the Patel family first arrived to Canada on 12 January, arriving on a flight from Toronto. From Toronto, the four made their way west to Manitoba, before travelling to Emerson - a border town - on or around 18 January. Their bodies were found the next night.

No vehicle was found near the Canada-US border in Emerson, Superintendent Hill said, suggesting that someone drove the Patel family to a drop-off point before they began their journey on foot.

"This is an extended period of time for a family who is unfamiliar with Canada to be traveling across the country", he said. It is believed that someone may have facilitated their travel.

The RCMP would not comment on whether the Patel's case was connected to a group of seven other Indian nationals also found by border agents on the evening of 19 January. Steve Shand, a 47-year-old Florida resident, has been charged with human smuggling after authorities found him driving a 15-person van along the border, on the same night the Patels were found. Mr Shand had two Indian nationals as passengers in his car, and cases of food and water in his boot.

The deaths of the Patel family has rocked the Indian community in Manitoba.

"There's a common sense of feeling guilty, like something has gone wrong," Ramandeep Grewal, president of the India Association of Manitoba, told the BBC.

Questions remain as to why the Patel family set out on foot in the dark, in Canada's punishing winter weather.

Mr Grewal said he heard rumours the family walked for 11 hours. "You don't expose yourself to that degree of cold for minutes, let alone hours," he said.

Such questions have consumed Indian communities in Winnipeg, said Hemant Shah an Indian ex-pat, who organised a virtual prayer for the Patel family this week.

"There are lots of Patel families here, lots of Indo-Canadians," he said. "Everybody's talking, making their own theories."

While perilous border crossings have become typical to the United States' southern border, this type of journey is less common from the north.

"I've never seen this in Canada," Mr Shah said. "This is unheard of."

The RCMP has launched an "extensive" investigation into how the Patel's made their way to Canada, coordinating with the US and India. It is so far unknown if the family had any family in Canada or the US.

A special team led by a senior Indian consular officer was dispatched to Manitoba to assist Canadian authorities with the investigation. The Consulate General of India in Toronto has been in touch with relatives to provide support.

Last week, a US Homeland Security official said their investigation into the Patel family was ongoing, alongside a "larger human smuggling operation of which [Steve] Shand is suspected of playing a part".

Court documents in Mr Shand's case say that there had been three other recent incidents of human smuggling in December and January in the same location where Mr Shand was apprehended.

The India Association's Mr Grewal said he hopes other families contemplating a similar journey may now reconsider.

"If there's anybody else who's in the same boat, who's trying to cross... Don't go, don't listen to people who are telling you they can help."