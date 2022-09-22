Family of Diontae Robertson, missing since August, asks community for tips on his whereabouts

The family of Diontae Roberson gathered at the Savannah Police Department on Wednesday to ask the community for any tips or leads on his whereabouts.

Roberson, 32, was last seen on Aug. 11 in Tatemville. He was possibly traveling in a silver or tan Mercury Grand Marquis with GA Tag XVF638. He could possibly be in the Atlanta area.

Sgt. Michael Rowan, commander of SPD's Special Victims Unit, said "We believe something happened to Diontae in Savannah," said Rowan. "It's very possible that he is deceased."

Savannah Police are seeking the location of this car -- a silver or tan Mercury Grand Marquis with GA Tag XVF638

Tips or leads on Roberson's whereabouts, Rowan said, should be sent to SPD Special Victims Unit or Crimestoppers. A reward for that information, Rowan said, could be up to $2,500.

Roberson's mother and sister asking for answers

Ever since her only son went missing, Roberson's mother Kathleen Funkhouser said she has awakened every morning to send texts to his phone.

"I'm not gonna say he's perfect, but he's ours. And we want him back home," said Funkhouser.

Diontae Roberson. 32, has been missing from the Tatemville community since Aug. 11.

Roberson's sister Chyna Funkhouser said she had a close relationship with her brother. She spoke about a rap group she and Roberson formed in their grandparent's house when they were kids.

"He was always so talented. He could make you laugh, he could draw. We used to dance together," said Chyna.

"We're just asking for help, asking for answers, a lead, an idea, a place, literally anything at this point to bring back someone who has made such an impact on everyone that he's touched."

Diontae Roberson. 32, has been missing from the Tatemville community since Aug. 11. His family is seeking leads and tips on his whereabouts.

If anyone has information regarding Diontae Roberson's whereabouts, contact the SPD Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742. You can reach Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

