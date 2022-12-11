Family discovers three people shot dead inside home, Colorado police say

Three people were found slain in an Aurora home by family members who came to check on them, Colorado police reported.

Officers tried earlier Saturday, Dec. 10, to check on the two women and a man but could not gain entry to the home, city police said in a news release.

With no signs of an emergency visible, police could not legally force entry to the home and notified family members, the release said.

When family members arrived at 7 p.m., they found the three dead of gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.

Police arrested Christopher Martinez, 21, on three charges of murder in connection with the deaths at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, the release said.

Officers had talked to Martinez, who knew the three people in the home, the night before, the release said.

“This senseless violence is inexplicable,” Chief Art Acevedo said in the release. “Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated personnel, the suspect has been taken into custody and our community can breathe a collective sigh of relief.”

Police ask that anyone with information on the killings call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora is a city of 386,000 people about 10 miles east of Denver.

