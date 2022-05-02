Family disturbance ends in stabbing death at Fresno-area Tarpey Village home

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed to death Sunday evening at a home near Clovis.

At around 7:30 p.m. deputies were called to the home on Sunnyside Avenue just south of Ashlan Avenue in unincorporated Tarpey Village for reports of a family disturbance, according to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

Deputies found a man stabbed to death.

Botti said detective were at the scene and were interviewing everyone in the home and collecting evidence.

No other details were available Sunday night.