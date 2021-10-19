Family dog attacks and kills 6-month-old in Tennessee, officials say

A family dog attacked and killed a 6-month-old in Tennessee, officials said.

Someone else was hurt trying to protect the baby from the “aggressive” animal on Sunday, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office told multiple news outlets.

Deputies said they responded at about 6:15 p.m. to a home in Kodak, roughly 20 miles east Knoxville. That’s where someone had reported a baby had stopped breathing after a dog attack, according to WBIR.

Officials found the child dead and another person with injuries, WVLT reported.

After the incident, the large family dog reportedly was being “aggressive” toward first responders and was put down. As of Monday, the case was still under investigation, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

A representative from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Tuesday morning.

Brutal attack by ‘vicious’ dogs leads to charges against owner, South Carolina cops say

Man charged after pack of dogs mauls 7-year-old to death, South Carolina police say

70-year-old dies after dog attack sends him to Georgia hospital, cops say