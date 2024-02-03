Family, dog displaced by fire in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A family was displaced by a fire that broke out on Friday evening in Northeast D.C.

At 11:14 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that they were responding to a fire in the 1000 block of 50th Pl. NE. There, fire was showing on the first and second floors of a home.

In an update post at 11:39 p.m., the department said the fire had been put out. Two adults were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A family and their dog were displaced.

The Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region and the Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services were called to help.

