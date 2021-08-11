Family dog fatally mauls 19-month-old baby

A 19-month-old child was mauled to death by a family dog in Brooklyn.

The tragedy unfolded Tuesday evening at around 10:40 p.m. in Flatbush, when police were called to the residence after the family's Rottweiler bit the child in the neck and shoulder.

Police said that the child was left with his two brothers, ages 11 and 9, when their father left for work Tuesday night.

The brothers ran to get help after the dog attack, but when police arrived, the baby was bleeding profusely.

He was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and the parents may face charges in the case. The dog is in custody.

The incident comes after another tragedy involving dogs in South Carolina. Police seized six dogs earlier this summer after a 7-year-old boy was mauled to death.