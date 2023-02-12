Family dog kept coming home with bones, then brought back a human skull, Texas cops say

An investigation has been launched after a Texas family’s dog brought home a human skull, according to police.

The dog had been bringing bones back to the house for almost a week, but the homeowner assumed they were the remains of some animal that died near the property, the Luling Police Department said in a Feb. 11 release. But when the family saw a human skull lying in the front yard, they dialed 911.

Investigators searched the area, locating the rest of the remains in an abandoned building near the family’s home, police said. This is where the dog had been going.

A state cold case unit was brought in to investigate, as the bones were located in “close proximity to a high profile missing person case,” the release said.

Officials did not specify what case, but Texas State University student Jason Landry went missing in 2020 after he crashed his car in Luling, outlets reported.

Two experts independently examined the remains and “they do not believe that (the) recovered remains are related to the aforementioned missing person case,” the release said.

The remains have not been identified — even the sex of the deceased is currently unknown — but the scene was not “suspicious in nature,” police said.

The investigation is still underway.

Luling is roughly 44 miles south of downtown Austin.

