Family dog returns to cabin without 19-year-old, spurring search in Pennsylvania woods

A 19-year-old man went missing while visiting a Pennsylvania state park with his family and authorities are scouring the woods to find him, state officials say.

Luke Rissler was last seen Dec. 19 leaving his parents cabin at Pine Grove Furnace State Park and walking toward a bathroom, along with the family dog, Pennsylvania State Police told TV station WGAL.

When the dog returned to the cabin without him around 4:30 p.m., Rissler’s parents reported him missing, TV station WPMT reported.

First responders from nearby counties, along with state rescue crews, began searching for Rissler at 5 p.m., officials told the outlet.

Rissler is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing roughly 175 pounds, The Sentinel reported. He has brown hair and eyes and was wearing a dark blue coat with jeans and sneakers.

Temperatures in the area dropped to 28 degrees on Dec. 19 and are expected to fall even lower in the days ahead.

Anyone with information on Rissler’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

Situated about 136 miles west of Philadelphia, Pine Grove Furnace park features 696 acres of wilderness, encompassing a small piece of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Appalachian trail.

Hiker hears yell, turns to see husband fall off New Hampshire mountain, officials say

Man vanished in 1997. Then hunting guide found skeletal remains on Colorado overlook

25-year-old FaceTimed dad as he left party. He’s been missing since, Illinois cops say

Hunter finds remains of man missing under suspicious circumstances, Missouri cops say