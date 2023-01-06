Family dogs attack teen and his mom, then charge police officers, Arizona officials say

A woman and her son were taken to a local hospital after their family dogs attacked, Arizona police said.

The Buckeye Police Department said it received a call around 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 from a woman who said her family dogs attacked her and her son.

Officers responded to the home near Rooks Road and Southern Avenue. The woman told authorities the dogs were “aggressive and had escaped outside and were attacking each other,” according to police.

Three of the family’s five dogs were involved in the incident, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said, according to FOX 10.

Police said two “large mixed-breed” dogs charged at them after they were found in the neighborhood.

Each officer fired their gun “at least once, striking at least one of the dogs,” police said. Officers tried to contain the injured dogs.

The family’s other son took two of the dogs to an animal hospital where their condition is unknown, according to FOX 10. The third dog has not been found.

The woman and her son were taken to the hospital for their serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Buckeye is about 40 miles west of Phoenix.

