Family Dollar employee disciplined for calling in sick too much pulls gun on boss, records show

A Family Dollar employee disciplined for calling in sick too many times was arrested Thursday after she pulled a gun on her boss, court records shows.

According to her arrest affidavit, Dyneisha Holliday, 24, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded about 3:45 p.m. Dec. 27 to the Family Dollar on Summer Avenue after the store manager said an employee, later identified as Holliday, pulled a gun on her, court documents say.

Earlier in the day, court records show, the employee called in sick via text. The manager responded by removing her from the work schedule for “excessively” calling in sick.

Their conversation escalated, court documents say, with Holliday threatening to “pull up” at the store.

Later in the day, Holliday went to the store and pulled a gun on her boss and waved it around while there were customers and other employees inside, court records show.

According to court documents, Holliday put the gun back in her pocket before throwing a stapler at the store manager. As she was being escorted out by another employee, Holliday threatened to “shoot up” the manager’s vehicle, the documents say.

Holliday was arrested Thursday and told police that she went to the store because another manager told her to do so, adding that she had a gun to “be prepared,” court documents say.

Holliday also told police that she took out her gun to adjust her holster.

She was jailed on a $10,000 bond, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: