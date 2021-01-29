Family Dollar employee pulls gun on customer in ‘heated’ mask dispute, Georgia cops say

Tanasia Kenney

Things turned violent in a Georgia dollar store after a maskless customer said he was confronted by a gun-wielding employee, according to police.

The man said he ran into the Family Dollar in southwest Atlanta for a few items Tuesday — and was “challenged immediately” by an employee who forced him from the store at gunpoint before hitting him in the head with the butt of the gun, according to an Atlanta Police Department report obtained by McClatchy News.

Officers arrived to find the man with an injury to the back of his head and “blood stains all over his shirt,” police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The man acknowledged he wasn’t wearing a face covering when he entered the store, sparking the “heated argument” between he and the employee, police said.

Atlanta police reviewed security footage showing the employee “pulling from his waistband and holding in his right hand what appeared to be a firearm” before attempting to push the customer out of the store. The alleged pistol-whipping wasn’t captured on video, however, police said.

Family Dollar — which says it requires all customers and employees to wear a face covering — has imposed new safety measures at its 15,000-plus stores in response to COVID-19, including plexiglass guards and regular health screenings for associates.

Authorities said the accused employee had left by the time officers arrived.

No charges have been filed and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Latest Stories

  • Mattis: Trump 'fomented' Jan. 6 Capitol assault  

    Speaking during an online event, Mattis walked through a list of national security threats such as North Korea, Russia, China and international terrorism, but then turned his attention to the U.S..

  • Critics say plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is an insult to her legacy

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died

    President Joe Biden made his first major foray outside the White House on Friday with a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to meet with wounded soldiers. Biden met with both active duty and retired service members receiving treatment at the facility, before touring the vaccine distribution center there. Biden has a long and personal history with the hospital, which treats thousands of military service members, veterans and their families.

  • Trump's popularity 'never been stronger than today' as Republicans vow to win back House

    Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party's future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president. Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to Mr Trump. "President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," it said. Mr McCarthy, an ally who encouraged Mr Trump's baseless election fraud claims, distanced himself from the outgoing president after Mr Trump was accused of inspiring his supporters to storm the US Capitol earlier this month. He declared that Joe Biden was the winner of the November election and that Mr Trump "bears responsibility for (the January 6) attack on Congress by mob rioters".

  • Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to U.S.

    Treating China as a "strategic rival" of the United States is a misjudgement that could lead to mistakes, China's ambassador to the United States said in a speech to an online forum. Since the Trump administration defined China as a strategic rival in 2018, Washington and Beijing have frequently clashed over issues ranging from trade to Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, and the new administration of President Joe Biden is expected to maintain pressure on China. In the first major speech by a Chinese official on relations between the world's two biggest economies since Biden took office, Ambassador Cui Tiankai reasserted China's long-standing position of seeking peaceful coexistence with the United States, while warning it not to cross China's red lines.

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • Court tosses murder conviction over fire in secret tunnels

    A Maryland appeals court on Friday overturned a wealthy stock trader's conviction on a murder charge in the fiery death of a man who was secretly helping him dig tunnels for a nuclear bunker beneath a home in a tony suburb of Washington, D.C. Daniel Beckwitt, 29, was sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison after a jury convicted him of second-degree “depraved heart” murder and involuntary manslaughter for the death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra, who was burned beyond recognition in the September 2017 fire at Beckwitt's home. A three-judge panel from Court of Special Appeals ruled this week that the evidence wasn't sufficient to sustain Beckwitt's murder conviction.

  • Joe Biden’s Abortion Extremism

    Joe Biden’s supposed campaign of unity now extends to forcing American taxpayers to subsidize abortion regardless of their moral qualms. In an executive order on Thursday, Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, which prohibits U.S. foreign-aid money from funding groups that provide or promote abortion in other countries. President Ronald Reagan was the first to enact the policy, which has been in place under every subsequent Republican president and undone by every subsequent Democrat. Despite his professed personal opposition to abortion, President Biden is no exception. Announcing the order, the White House affirmed its support for “women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights in the United States, as well as globally” and dismissed the Mexico City policy with the favored rhetoric of abortion-advocacy groups: the “global gag rule.” The Trump administration had not only reinstated the Mexico City policy after President Obama’s tenure but also had expanded the rule to cover all foreign-health assistance provided by U.S. government agencies. That move increased the amount of aid money covered by the policy from about $600 million to nearly $9 billion. Following Biden’s executive order, that large pot of federal funding once again will flow indiscriminately to foreign-aid groups such as Planned Parenthood International and other organizations whose chief aim is to profit from an increased number of abortions around the globe — including in countries that reject abortion. Meanwhile, with the same stroke of the pen, Biden directed his Department of Health and Human Services to consider rescinding a second Trump-administration policy, which prohibits abortion providers from claiming federal funding under the Title X family-planning program. The current regulation requires abortion groups to financially separate their abortion business from any other services in order to qualify for Title X funding. Planned Parenthood declined to do so, costing the organization about $60 million a year, a mere pittance of its half a billion in federal funding. If Biden’s HHS nominee Xavier Becerra is confirmed by the Senate in spite of his lack of qualifications, undoing this policy will almost certainly be one of the first items on his to-do list. Though pro-abortion activists cheered these moves, the average American appears to have little interest in forcing the taxpayer to fund abortion. Polling suggests that a majority of the public opposes using U.S. aid money to fund abortions overseas, as do most Democrats and even most who call themselves pro-choice. Likewise, a majority opposes federal funding for abortion here in the U.S., including about a third of Democrats and pro-choice voters. Despite Biden’s efforts to hide behind his Catholic faith and avoid defending his extremist abortion policy, under his administration, Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers need no longer choose between providing abortion and profiting at taxpayer expense.

  • Psychiatrists fear children are being 'coached' into accessing puberty blockers, Court of Appeal hears

    Psychiatrists fear that transgender children are being “coached” into giving rehearsed answers when trying to access puberty blockers, the Court of Appeal has heard. Dr David Bell, a former governor at a gender identity NHS trust, expressed concern that children may be pressured by parents, friends or websites when trying to address feelings of gender dysphoria. Dr Bell, who was a psychiatrist at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from 1996 until earlier this month, was granted permission on Friday by two senior judges to intervene in a landmark case examining whether transgender children can legally take puberty blockers. In November, the High Court ruled that children should not receive the controversial drugs unless they understand the "long-term risks and consequences" of them. The NHS was forced to change its guidance overnight, preventing children from accessing the hormonal treatment without a court order. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has since launched an appeal against the ruling. In a preliminary hearing on Friday, lawyers on behalf of Dr Bell told the court that he wishes to intervene in the appeal as he has since retired from the NHS Trust and feels he can speak more freely. In legal papers lodged before the Court, Dr Bell is described as a “high profile whistleblower” after he published a report in August 2018 which “investigated serious concerns” raised by ten clinicians working at the Tavistock. The report found that the Tavistock’s gender identity clinic, GIDS, “is not fit for purpose” and some young patients “will live on with the damaging consequences.” Dr Bell said he felt “victimised for whistleblowing” by the Trust in the wake of the report and as a result “did not feel able to participate” in the initial High Court dispute. However, Dr Bell retired from the Trust earlier this month on January 15 and “is no longer subject to the same constraints,” the legal documents said. "There is evidence that staff members may be frightened of coming forwards," the documents continued. "Dr Bell, a highly eminent psychiatrist who until recently occupied a senior position with the Appellant, is now free from his employment and able to describe the concerns, which he investigated in some detail." Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Dingemans granted his application to intervene in the appeal, which will be heard over two days in April, while other groups, including the LGBT charity Stonewall, had their application denied. Lawyers for Dr Bell said he wants to tell the court about concerns that were raised to him by gender identity practitioners, including that “children may be ‘coached’, whether from parents, peers, or online resources, to provide rehearsed answers in response to particular questions.” The practitioners were also concerned that “highly complex factors” - including historic child abuse and family bereavement - can influence children’s attitudes towards gender, meaning puberty blockers is not always the best course of treatment. The landmark case on puberty blockers was first launched against the Trust by Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers before deciding to reverse the process of changing gender. Ms Bell said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male when she was 16. It was also brought by a woman who can only legally be identified as "Mrs A", the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is currently on the waiting list for treatment. At the initial High Court hearing in October, their lawyers said that children going through puberty are "not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers". They argued there is "a very high likelihood" that children who start taking hormone blockers will later begin taking cross-sex hormones, which they say cause "irreversible changes", and that the NHS Trust offers "fairytale" promises to children because they are unable to give their consent to the sex-change process.

  • Ukraine opens criminal case into meddling in U.S. election

    Ukraine has launched a criminal investigation into attempts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement on the presidential website on Thursday. Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskiy's office, said Ukraine would do everything in its power to bring to justice forces within the country and outside it who tried to damage relations between Ukraine and the United States.

  • Even Steve Bannon Isn’t Buying Rudy Giuliani’s Latest Unhinged Conspiracy

    Twitter/@peltzmadelineTrump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Friday threw out a conspiracy theory about the deadly Capitol insurrection that was so insane, fellow conspiracist Steve Bannon had to jump in and pump the brakes.Giuliani, currently facing a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for pushing baseless claims of voter fraud about the company, has been on a mission recently to distance former President Donald Trump (and himself) from the seditious riot that the president incited on Jan. 6.While Giuliani recently said he cannot defend Trump in his Senate impeachment trial because he’s a witness—Giuliani infamously called for “trial by combat” at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally preceding the MAGA riot—the former New York City mayor has attempted to present an alternate reality of what actually occurred that day.After initially claiming that the riot was “99 percent peaceful,” Giuliani has since latched onto the Trumpist talking point that the violence was actually instigated by antifa and other leftist groups, despite the FBI saying there’s no evidence of antifa involvement. At least 21 of the rioters arrested, meanwhile, have direct ties to right-wing extremist groups.Bannon, who was recently pardoned by Trump and was directly involved in promoting the “Stop the Steal” rally, welcomed Giuliani on his War Room podcast on Friday to discuss the ex-president’s impeachment defense. And while Bannon has been as equally responsible as Giuliani for peddling the “Big Lie” that the election was “stolen” from Trump due to widespread voter fraud, he wasn’t buying everything Giuliani was selling on Friday.Rudy Giuliani is blaming the insurrection on @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/tj4tu4k1ux— Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) January 29, 2021 Saying that the Capitol riot was planned by antifa and “even some right-wing groups that were enemies” of Trump, the ex-mayor wildly claimed that anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project was involved in this supposed scheme.“Hang on! Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa—what are you saying ‘working for The Lincoln Project?’ Right-wing groups, like who?” Bannon quickly interjected.“One of the people who organized this is well-known for having worked with The Lincoln Project in the past,” a wide-eyed Giuliani exclaimed.As the one-time America’s Mayor continued to go down his rabbit hole, Bannon tried to stop Giuliani—only for the Trump lawyer to demand that he be allowed to finish his theory.“Go ahead,” a bemused Bannon replied.Giuliani, meanwhile, spun a tale about how this one person purportedly linked to The Lincoln Project had the “same motivation as the antifa people had,” which was to “blow this thing up.” He went on to say a lot of the right-wing groups involved in the riot “weren’t pro-Trump” and that the “biggest problems were caused by antifa—where the shooting took place.”(It appears Giuliani is linking John Sullivan, who recorded the footage of Ashli Babbitt’s shooting and was later arrested for taking part in storming the Capitol, to antifa. While Sullivan took part in Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the past, left-wing groups have long denounced him as an “agent provocateur” looking to exploit protest violence for fame.)“So who’s the guy working with The Lincoln Project?” Bannon eventually circled back.“I don’t know if I can reveal his name,” Giuliani muttered. “Because we have that from anonymous sources. But he worked in the past for [Utah Sen. Mitt] Romney.”Bannon, in an oddly rare self-reflective moment, said they are “getting blown up all the time” for tossing out specious and inflammatory speculation of this nature.“You can’t throw a charge out there like that and then say, ‘I have a double secret probation guy who I can’t mention but he worked for Romney and worked for The Lincoln Project,’” he further scolded Giuliani.Of course, it isn’t as if Bannon has suddenly seen the light of his dangerously conspiratorial ways. Elsewhere in the discussion, he said Trump’s impeachment defense should focus on election fraud to “fix November 3” as the “hard facts” show “that this thing was stolen.”The Lincoln Project, meanwhile, appeared to take the baseless allegations thrown at them in stride, snarking on Twitter that Giuliani went from calling for “trial by combat” to blaming them for the insurrection in a matter of weeks.January 6th: Let’s have trial by combat!January 29th: It was the Lincoln Project’s fault. pic.twitter.com/S2fWZ3P9vD— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 29, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • China derecognizes British National Overseas passport

    China said Friday it will no longer recognize the British National Overseas passport as a valid travel document or form of identification amid a bitter feud with London over a plan to allow millions of Hong Kong residents a route to residency and eventual citizenship. The announcement by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday throws up new uncertainty around the plan just hours after the U.K. said it would begin taking applications for what are called BNO visas beginning late Sunday. Under the plan, as many as 5.4 million Hong Kong residents could be eligible to live and work in the U.K. for five years then apply for citizenship.

  • ‘For Christ’s sake, watch yourself’: Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Epstein, newly released 2016 transcript reveals

    A British socialite criminally charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of teenage girls testified in 2016 that she had no memory of anything amiss on his properties in the 2000s, despite the accusations from dozens of women and girls that they were sexually abused by Epstein.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene uses offensive slur in rant referencing Down’s syndrome

    ‘I’m not trying to talk down on people with Down’s syndrome, but that’s what these people are’, says GOP congresswoman in clip

  • AstraZeneca contract includes UK as 'best effort' base for output to EU

    The European Commission's contract with AstraZeneca to supply COVID-19 vaccines includes Britain along with the EU as places where the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker should make its best efforts to manufacture vaccines for the EU. The contract is at the heart of a dispute over access to vaccines, after AstraZeneca announced last week it would fall short of delivering promised vaccines to the EU by March because of production problems in Belgium.

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest