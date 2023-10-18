A Family Dollar employee is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after police say an armed man robbed the store.

Shelby Police Lt. Brandon Spangler said that around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered the store at 1285 Fallston Road right around closing time and brandished a handgun.

He said the man robbed the store of an undetermined amount of money, and as he was leaving, fired at the employee and hit him in the leg.

Spangler said the man is expected to fully recover, and he was treated and released.

Spangler said the employee had been complying with the gunman when he was shot.

“They were not resisting. They were doing the best they could in a stressful situation,” he said. “It was not a fight. In the process of committing a robbery, he decided to do that.”

Spangler said where and how the suspect left the store is not yet known, but investigators are reviewing camera footage.

Police have one suspect at this time.

He said they do not have a description as the man was wearing a face and other coverings.

If anyone has information on the incident, they can call Lt. Brandon Spangler at 704-669-6652, or provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-481-8477.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Family Dollar employee shot during robbery, police searching for suspect