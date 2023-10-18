Family Dollar employee shot during robbery in Shelby

The Shelby Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to one person being shot Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Fallston Road.

Police said a store employee was shot in the leg during the robbery. They have received treatment and have been released from the hospital.

ALSO READ: Robbery suspect holds workers at gunpoint, steals $30,000 from north Charlotte restaurant

One of the suspects believed to be involved was dressed in all black. The suspect was also wearing a face covering, according to police.

The Shebly Police Department said it is actively investigating this case; however, no suspects have been identified at this time.

VIDEO: Robbery suspect holds workers at gunpoint, steals $30,000 from north Charlotte restaurant















