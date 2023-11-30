Family Dollar offers gift cards after rodents infested warehouse. Here’s who’s eligible

Some Family Dollar customers are owed a refund after rodents infested a distribution warehouse, exposing shoppers to “potentially contaminated” products, according to a class-action settlement.

The discount chain is offering $25 gift cards to residents in six states — Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee — who shopped at affected Family Dollar stores between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 18, 2022, according to the settlement administrator’s website.

A multi-state lawsuit was filed in June 2022 after the Food and Drug Administration uncovered a rodent infestation at the chain’s West Memphis Distribution Center in Arkansas, triggering a voluntary recall of food, cosmetics, drugs and other items.

Officials pointed to filthy conditions: “Live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings,” CNN reported.

As a result, more than 400 Family Dollar stores were forced to temporarily close, according to the outlet.

McClatchy News reached out to Family Dollar for comment Nov. 30 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

The settlement provides affected customers with a gift card that can be used at any Family Dollar store in the U.S., according to the claims administrator. The deadline to file a claim is Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Here’s how to know if you qualify:

Who’s eligible?

To file a claim, you must:

Live in Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri or Tennessee

Have made a purchase at an affected Family Dollar Store between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 18, 2022

How do I file a claim?

Claims can be submitted online through the settlement administrator’s website. The forms can also be printed and sent in the mail.

All claims must be received by the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 9.

How much will I receive?

Under the terms of the settlement, Family Dollar will send a $25 gift card to eligible customers who file a valid claim. Gift cards are limited to one per household, however.

The cards are “fully transferrable, will not expire, and may be used in conjunction with other promotions or discounts,” according to the settlement administrator.

When will I receive my gift card?

A hearing to finalize the terms of the settlement is scheduled for April 5, settlement administrators said.

Family Dollar will disburse the gift cards once a court gives final approval, barring any appeals or objections.

