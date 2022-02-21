Family Dollar recall: 404 stores closed in 6 states after rodent infestation. See the list.

Family Dollar has temporarily closed more than 400 of its stores in six states related to a rodent infestation that is also tied to a recall.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced more than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas that served stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Family Dollar also announced a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from the hundreds of stores purchased between Jan. 1, 2021 through this year.

"We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers," company spokesperson Kayleigh Campbell said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue."

Family Dollar posted the list of affected stores in a news release (See list of locations below).

The company, which also owns Dollar Tree stores, confirmed to USA TODAY on Monday that it "temporarily closed the affected stores in order to proficiently conduct the voluntary recall of certain FDA-regulated products."

When stores will open was not known as of Monday. "Our teams are working hard to reopen these stores as soon as possible," Campbell said in a statement.

More than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Feb. 18 as the chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores.

Family Dollar recall 2022

Items included in the recall include over-the-counter medications, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, human food and pet food.

Family Dollar said the "recall does not apply to products shipped directly to the stores by the distributor or manufacturer, such as all frozen and refrigerated items." The recall also applies to the 404 stores on the company's list and not other locations.

The company said it “is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.”

Customers that may have purchased affected products can return the items to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt, the company said.

For questions about the recall, contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

Family Dollar stores closed temporarily due to rodents

Here are the stores affected by the recall and temporarily closed.

Alabama Family Dollar stores

Aliceville: 35 Memorial Parkway E

Brookwood: 15704 Al Highway 216

Eutaw: 206 Greensboro St.

Linden: 303 S. Main St.

Livingston: 1307 North Washington St.

Moundville: P O Box 308

Sulligent: 5705 Us Highway 278

Tuscaloosa: 524 14th St.

Tuscaloosa: 1507 Culver Road

Tuscaloosa: 2515 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Tuscaloosa: 3851 Greensboro Ave.

Tuscaloosa: 1525 Skyland Blvd. East

Vernon: 9598 Highway 18

York: 700 4th Ave.

Arkansas Family Dollar stores

Arkadelphia: 1550 Pine St.

Atkins: 603 North Church St.

Batesville: 1275 E Main St.

Blytheville: 2001 W Main St.

Brinkley: 1421 Pinecrest St.

Cabot: 1302 S Pine St.

Camden: 216 California Ave.

Clarendon: 300 Madison St.

Clarksville: P.O. Box 265

Conway: 254 Oak St.

Crossett: 308 C Pine St.

Danville: 301 E 8th St.

Dermott: 205 E Speedway St.

Des Arc: 1602 Main St.

Dewitt: 300 S. Whitehead Drive

Dumas: 439 E Choctaw St.

Earle: 17668 Us Highway 64

El Dorado: 424 N West Ave.

England: 1005 E Fordyce St.

Eudora: 2963 S Highway 65

Fordyce: 1007 W 4th St.

Forrest City: 228 W Broadway St.

Green Forest: 802 E Main St. Suite 1

Gurdon: 506 E. Main St.

Hamburg: 700 N Main St.

Hampton: 214 S Lee St.

Harrisburg: 608 N Illinois St.

Hot Springs: 640 Malvern Ave.

Hot Springs: 3339 Central Ave.

Hot Springs: 899 Park Ave.

Hot Springs: 3242 Albert Pike Road

Jacksonville: 1700 S Highway 161

Jonesboro: 106 S Gee St.

Lake Village: 1218 N Highway65

Lepanto: 325 W Broad St.

Little Rock: 801 E. Roosevelt Road

Little Rock: 4514 W 12th St.

Little Rock: 3500 Baseline Road

Little Rock: 8824 Geyer Springs Road

Little Rock: 3901 S University Ave.

Little Rock: 20290 Arch St.

Little Rock: 1711 Main St.

Little Rock: 8510 Colonel Glenn Road

Little Rock: 5200 West 65th St.

Little Rock: 10422 Chicot Road

Little Rock: 2408 Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

Malvern: 404 E Page Ave.

Marianna: 286 W Chestnut St.

Marion: 138 Block St.

Marvell: P.O. Box 65

Mayflower: 652 Highway 365

Mcgehee: 606 Holly St.

Melbourne: 609 E Main St.

Monticello: 620 W Gaines St.

Morrilton: 1313 E Broadway

N Little Rock: 2633 Pike Ave.

N Little Rock: 4149 E Broadway St.

N Little Rock: 4204 Camp Robinson Road

N Little Rock: 2121 Highway 161

N Little Rock: 715 E Broadway St.

North Little Rock: 4143 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

North Little Rock: 5613 Macarthur Drive

Osceola: 1051 W Keiser

Paragould: 300 W Kings Highway

Perryville: 416 S Fourche Ave.

Pine Bluff: 2801 S Olive St.

Pine Bluff: 5316 Dollarway Road

Pine Bluff: 1113 S Blake St.

Pine Bluff: 3100 W 28th Ave.

Pine Bluff: 1607 E Harding Ave.

Pine Bluff: 1169 W 16th Ave.

Pocahontas: 2104 Highway 62 W

Russellville: 1200 S Knoxville Ave.

Searcy: 2223 W Beebe Capps Expressway

Star City: 601 S Lincoln

Stuttgart: 1823 S. Main St.

Trumann: 443 Highway 463 S

Vilonia: 10 Eagle St.

Walnut Ridge: 500 Sw Front St.

Warren: 317 S Martin St.

West Helena: 233 N Sebastian St.

West Memphis: 2113 E Broadway St.

West Memphis: 209 Shoppingway Blvd. Suite B

West Memphis: 420 S Avalon St.

Wynne: P O Box 591

Louisiana Family Dollar stores

Alexandria: 232 Bolton Ave.

Alexandria: 2501 3rd St.

Arcadia: 1801 Hazel St.

Arnaudville: 1022 Coteau Rodaire Highway

Baker: 810 Main St.

Bastrop: 542 N Washington St.

Bastrop: 1714 E Madison Ave.

Baton Rouge: 8027 Scenic Highway

Baton Rouge: 6910 Mickens Road

Bernice: 60 West 4th St.

Breaux Bridge: 904 Rees St. Suite B

Breaux Bridge: P.O. Box 308

Breaux Bridge: 3047 Grand Point Highway

Breaux Bridge: 1802 Anse Broussard Highway

Bunkie: 816 NW Main St.

Calhoun: 161 Highway 80 East

Carencro: 631 Veterans Memorial Drive

Carencro: P.O. Box 537

Carencro: 2405 Highway 93

Center Point: 1045 Highway 107

Chatham: 1234 Highway 4

Church Point: 336 S. Main St.

Clinton: 9203 Highway 67

Columbia: 7741 Highway 165

Cottonport: 409 Choupique Lane

Delhi: 807 Broadway Drive

Deville: 12905 La 28 East

Farmerville: 505 S Main St.

Ferriday: 504 E Wallace Road

Greensburg: 6194 Highway 10

Harrisonburg: 707 Highway 8

Jackson: 3000 Highway 10

Jonesboro: 448 Old Winnfield Road

Jonesville: 1904 4th St.

Kentwood: 512 Ave. G

Lafayette: 2009 W University Ave.

Lafayette: 107 Carmel Ave.

Lafayette: 2228 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Lafayette: 1100 W Willow St.

Lafayette: 3550 W Pinhook Road

Lafayette: 4301 Moss Road

Lafayette: 501 E Pinhook Road

Lafayette: 3841 W Congress St.

Lafayette: 1944 Moss St.

Lake Providence: 300 Sparrow St.

Lawtell: 10251 Prejean Highway

Livonia: 8389 Highway 190 SE

Mansura: P O Box 6

Marksville: 355 W Tunica Drive

Monroe: 1421 Winnsboro Road

Monroe: 3038 Desiard St.

Monroe: 7916 Desiard St.

Monroe: 3390 Sterlington Road

New Roads: 1420 Hospital Road

New Roads: 401 Elm St.

Newellton: 1106 Verona St.

Oak Grove: 310 West Main St.

Opelousas: 209 Natchez Blvd.

Opelousas: 933 Cresswell Lane

Opelousas: 718 S Union St.

Opelousas: 1322 W Landry St

Pineville: 8311 Highway 71 N

Pollock: 8016 Ridge St.

Port Allen: 12902 Highway 190 W

Port Barre: 17491 Highway 190

Rayville: 1910 Julia St.

Richwood: 3296 Highway 165 South

Richwood: 2610 Richwood Road 2

Ruston: 612 S Monroe St.

Ruston: 601 E Georgia Ave.

Scott: 5620 Cameron St.

Scott: 1061 Renaud Drive

Simsboro: 9447 Highway 80

St. Joseph: 1101 Plank Road

Sterlington: 10008 Highway 165 N

Sunset: 122 Oak Tree Park Drive

Tallulah: 300 N Chestnut St.

Vidalia: 1919 Carter St.

Ville Platte: 710 W Main St.

Washington: 553 Veterans Blvd.

West Monroe: 117 Smith St.

West Monroe: 1202 Cypress St.

West Monroe: 3002 Cypress St.

West Monroe: 5075 Cypress St.

West Monroe: 5872 Jonesboro Road

Winnfield: 815 W Court St.

Winnsboro: 3636 Front St.

Wisner: 139 Maple St.

Youngsville: P.O. Box 1346

Zachary: 4950 Highway 19

Mississippi Family Dollar stores

Aberdeen: 103 Highway 45 N

Ackerman: 222 Mabus St.

Baldwyn: 209 N 2Nd Ave.

Bassfield: 4168 Highway 42

Batesville: 116 Highway 51 N

Bay Springs: 2760D Highway 15

Belmont: P.O. Box 1143

Belzoni: 620 E First St.

Brandon: 304 E Government St.

Brookhaven: 600 E Monticello St.

Canton: 1074 E Peace St.

Canton: 1131 W Peace St.

Canton: 3376 N. Liberty St.

Centreville: Po Box 1029

Charleston: 310 W Main St.

Clarksdale: 620 S State St.

Clarksdale: 1032 N State St.

Cleveland: 406 S Davis Ave.

Clinton: 222 Clinton Blvd.

Collins: 816 Main St.

Columbus: 1412 Main St.

Columbus: 202 Alabama St.

Columbus: 60 Mike Parra Road

Crystal Springs: P. O. Box 542

De Kalb: 14916 Highway 16 W

Decatur: 15458 Highway 15

Drew: 144 W Park Ave.

Durant: 369 E Madison St.

Eupora: 1960 Veteran'S Memorial Blvd. S

Flora: 101 Mansker Drive

Fulton: 1409 S Adams St.

Gloster: 437 N Captain Gloster Drive

Goodman: 9563 Main St.

Greenville: 110 N Harvey St.

Greenville: 2101 Highway 82 E

Greenville: 1443 Mlk Blvd. S.

Greenville: 1325 Highway 82 W

Greenwood: 700 Highway 7 N

Greenwood: 320 Highway 82 W

Grenada: 1815 Commerce St.

Grenada: 100 N Dr. Mlk Jr. Blvd.

Gulfport: 20014 Highway 53

Hamilton: 40055 Hamilton Road

Hattiesburg: 215 Broadway Drive

Hazelhurst: 130 Trade Center Lane

Hollandale: 1002 East Ave. N

Holly Springs: 183 N. Memphis St.

Horn Lake: 3230 Goodman Road W

Indianola: 903C Highway 82 E

Jackson: 3204 Medgar Evers Boulevard

Jackson: 3140 W Northside Drive

Jackson: 4445 N State St.

Jackson: 2566 Robinson St. Suite B

Jackson: 516 Nakoma Drive

Jackson: 3366 Terry Road

Jackson: 320 W Woodrow Wilson Ave.

Jackson: 2019A Raymond Road

Jackson: 3111 W Capital St.

Jackson: 311 Briarwood Drive

Jackson: 4747 Clinton Blvd.

Jackson: 3707 S Siwell Road

Jackson: 2820 Terry Road

Jackson: 1201 University Boulevard

Jackson: 4610 Terry Road

Jackson: 5060 Parkway Drive

Kosciusko: 329 Highway 12 East

Leland: 604 N Broad St.

Lexington: 327 Depot St.

Liberty: 332 E Main St.

Louisville: 401 South Church Ave.

Macon: 601 S Jefferson St.

Magnolia: 115 N. Clark Ave.

Mantachie: 67 Watson Drive

Marion: 5321 Dale Drive

Marks: 713 Martin Luther King Drive

Mc Comb: 1209 Delaware Ave.

Mccomb: 1200 Lasalle St.

Meadville: P.O. Box 709

Mendenhall: 1736 Simpson Highway 149

Meridian: 2815 8th St.

Monticello: 713 E Broad St.

Natchez: 395 John R Junkin Drive

Natchez: 1196 N Martin Luther King Jr S

Newton: 188 Northside Drive

Okolona: 511 W Monroe Ave.

Pearl: 3123 Highway 80 E

Pearl: 621 South Pearson Road

Philadelphia: 800 E Main St.

Port Gibson: P O Box 41

Prentiss: Po Box 1556

Quitman: 548 S Archusa Ave.

Raleigh: 202 White Oak

Raymond: 825 E Main St.

Ridgeland: 1606 E County Line Road

Ridgeland: 398 Highway 51

Robinsonville: 1115 Casino Center Drive

Rolling Fork: 20503 Highway 61

Ruleville: P O Box 218

Seminary: 23 Highway 590 W

Smithdale: 13824 Us-98

Southaven: 8650 Highway 51 N

Southaven: 980 Church Road W

Starkville: 213 N Jackson St.

Tunica: 1440 Us Highway. 61 N

Tupelo: 701 W Main St.

Tylertown: 900 Beulah Ave.

Union: 803 E Jackson Road

Vaiden: 34195 Highway 35

Vicksburg: 2080 S Frontage Road

Vicksburg: 1305 Mission 66

Vicksburg: 135 Highway 27

Vicksburg: 1800 Highway 61 North

Vicksburg: 5100 Highway 61 South

Water Valley: 409 Duncan St.

Wesson: 2071 Highway 51

Winona: 106 S Applegate St.

Woodville: 184 Main St.

Yazoo: 301 Broadway St.

Yazoo City: 760 E 15th St.

Missouri Family Dollar stores

Charleston: 601 S Main St.

Dexter: 312 W Stoddard St.

East Prairie: 125 Prairie Drive

Kennett: 401 First St.

Sikeston: 1031 E Malone Ave.

Sikeston: 209 W Malone Ave.

Van Buren: 1409 Main St.

West Plains: 1308 Porter Wagoner Blvd.

Tennessee Family Dollar stores

Adamsville: 306 E. Main St.

Bartlett: 2686 Kirby Whitten Road

Bartlett: 1745 Sycamore View Road

Bolivar: 605 W Market St.

Brownsville: 605 E Main St.

Cordova: 1683 Appling Road

Cordova: 9109 Us 64

Covington: 605 Highway 51 N

Dyersburg: 1935 St John Ave. #C

Grand Junction: 228 Highway 57 W

Henderson: 121 Whitley Ave.

Jackson: 903 Hollywood Drive

Jackson: 1011 Old Hickory Blvd.

Jackson: 224 N Royal St.

Jackson: 1000 Whitehall St.

Jackson: 1301 N Highland Ave.

Lexington: 117 W. Church St.

Medina: 211 Three Oaks Drive

Memphis: 3223 Winchester Road

Memphis: 2168 Frayser Blvd.

Memphis: 3975 Jackson Ave.

Memphis: 3190 N Thomas #3192

Memphis: 4100 S Plaza Drive

Memphis: 142 N Avalon St.

Memphis: 2920 Lamar Ave.

Memphis: 4724 Millbranch Road

Memphis: 3400 Summer Ave.

Memphis: 1107 S Bellevue Blvd.

Memphis: 2500 Elvis Pressley Blvd.

Memphis: 3682 North Watkins St.

Memphis: 4689 Knight Arnold Road

Memphis: 3242 Jackson Ave.

Memphis: 4216 Summer Ave.

Memphis: 2570 Frayser Blvd.

Memphis: 2912 Coleman Road

Memphis: 4330 Winchester Road

Memphis: 3315 E Shelby Drive

Memphis: 4727 Neely Road

Memphis: 3566 S Mendenhall Road

Memphis: 6636 E Shelby Drive

Memphis: 5355 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Memphis: 3141 S Mendenhall Road

Memphis: 3255 Hickory Hill Road

Memphis: 3338 Austin Peay Highway

Memphis: 2743 N Watkins St.

Memphis: 2981 Park Ave.

Memphis: 3515 Ridgemont Ave.

Memphis: 3435 Millbranch Road

Memphis: 3500 Ramill Road

Memphis: 6415 E Raines Road

Memphis: 2374 Summer Ave.

Memphis: 287 N. Cleveland St.

Memphis: 2715 S Perkins Road

Memphis: 1636 Getwell Road

Memphis: 180 East E H Crump Blvd.

Memphis: 831 Thomas St.

Memphis: 3390 S Us Highway 61

Memphis: 2760 Lamar Ave.

Memphis: 656 S Highland St.

Memphis: 1870 N Germantown Parkway

Memphis: 1427 N Hollywood St.

Memphis: 6550 Mt. Moriah Road

Memphis: 2644 James Road

Memphis: 4082 Us Highway 61 Suite 101

Memphis: 4280 Macon Road

Memphis: 3544 Covington Pike

Memphis: 1539 Whitten Road

Memphis: 4202 Hacks Cross Road

Memphis: 2711 Getwell Road

Memphis: 2970 Poplar Ave.

Memphis: 4618 Quince Road

Memphis: 2360 Airways Blvd.

Memphis: 1688 Jackson Ave.

Memphis: 3403 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Memphis: 5245 Riverdale Road

Memphis: 4194 Hickory Hill Road

Memphis: 910 Jackson Ave.

Memphis: 6222 Winchester Road

Memphis: 1450 S Trezevant St.

Middleton: 716 S Main St.

Millington: 4839 Navy Road

Munford: 1345 Munford Ave.

Parsons: 503 Tennessee Ave. N

Ridgely: 101 Lake St.

Ripley: 180 South Washington St.

Savannah: 2007 Wayne Road

Somerville: 17575 Us Highway 64

Trenton: 128 Davy Crockett Mall

Contributing: Associated Press; Brett Molina, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Family Dollar stores closed as company issues recall over rodents