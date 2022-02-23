Family Dollar is temporarily closing 404 stores after more than 1,000 dead rats were found in a distribution center

A Family Dollar facility in Arkansas had more than 1,000 rodents inside. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Family Dollar closed 404 stores after more than 1,000 rodents were found in a distribution facility.

A Family Dollar spokesperson told Insider that they are working "hard to reopen these stores."

The company hasn't confirmed when the stores will reopen.

Family Dollar has confirmed it is indefinitely closing 404 stores in six states after more than 1,000 rodents were found inside a distribution center in Arkansas.

USA Today first reported the story.

On February 18, the company issued a news release that listed the affected stores that may have sold products from the contaminated facility. The company said they were working with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a voluntary recall, as Insider previously reported.

A company spokesperson told Insider: "We temporarily closed the affected stores in order to proficiently conduct the voluntary recall of certain FDA-regulated products. Our teams are working hard to reopen these stores as soon as possible."

Family Dollar did not confirm when stores would reopen.

Stores that are affected are located in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

The FDA issued a statement on the day of the recall's announcement that the investigation into the facility was prompted by a consumer complaint. The statement read that the inspectors reported live rodents, dead rodents in "various states of decay," rodent feces, dead birds, and bird droppings.

The recall affects purchases made in January and February, and includes human food, pet food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices, and over-the-counter medications.

"We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers," the spokesperson added. "We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue."

In the initial news release, Family Dollar said the recall "does not apply to products shipped directly to the stores by the distributor or manufacturer, such as all frozen and refrigerated items."

It added: "Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall."

