🌱 Family Donates Photos To Tampa History Ctr. + Bark In The Park

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and very warm. High: 82 Low: 67.

Here are the top stories in Tampa today:

1. Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s Bark in the Park is back in-person this year at Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday, February 12th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes a one-mile walk, pet adoptions, food trucks, and live entertainment. Don't forget to dress up your pup for their dog costume contests. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

2. Cruises paused: Multiple cruise lines announced a pausing of voyages on Friday, as COVID-19 infections rise in Florida due to the omicron COVID-19 variant. That includes a Royal Caribbean cruise that was scheduled to depart from Port Tampa Bay on Saturday. Operations will be paused until at least March 5th. The pause will hurt local businesses in the area that depend on foot traffic from cruise ships. (WFLA)

3. A local family donated aerial news photographer Bill Morris’ work to the Tampa Bay History Center including thousands of images, negatives, and other materials covering decades and memorializing the way Tampa looked during the late 20th century. Morris took photos for the late Tampa Tribune and afternoon-edition Tampa Times. (83 Degrees Media)

4. Despite national health officials insisting that Regeneron antibody treatments are ineffective for people infected with the omicron COVID-19 variant, Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that Florida has ordered and will receive another 15,000 doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment drug. (Tampa Patch)

5. Largo City Commissioners will borrow roughly $62.4 million through municipal bonds to construct a new five-story city hall building and reconstruction of the Parks Division Administrative Complex. (St. Pete Catalyst)

Today in Tampa:

Board On Sunday At Chill Cawfee. (10:00 AM)

Sunday Yoga At Hotel Haya. (10:30 AM)

South Florida Bulls Women's Basketball Vs. Wichita State Shockers Womens Basketball At Yuenling Center. (12:00 PM)

Family Axe Throwing At Highland Axe Throwing. (1:00 PM)

Cirque Italia Water Circus At Brandon Town Center. (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Tony Dungy is the recipient of the 2021 Sneaker Soiree Lee Roy Selmon Lifetime Achievement Award . The award recognizes individuals that demonstrate a l ifetime’s worth of incredible support for the Tampa Bay sports community . (Facebook)

3-year-old black haired cat Elvira is one of the longest residents at Humane Society of Tampa Bay , there since October 2021 . They are seeking someone to adopt her. Her owner passed away, leaving her homeless. (Facebook)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. (Facebook)

Students from Seminole Heights Elementary took part in the school's annual "Walk to Hillsborough" event. Each block on the 0.9-mile trek to Hillsborough High School signifies a grade level leading up to graduation. (Facebook)

About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.

