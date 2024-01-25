'Family drama' leaves three dead in western German town

A SEK officer looks is seen near the incident area. According to the police, three people, including a child, were killed in an act of violence in a residential area. Emergency services discovered the suspected perpetrator seriously injured after entering the building, according to a police spokesperson. Sascha Ditscher/dpa

Family violence in the western German town of Montabaur left three people dead on Thursday, including a child, according to police.

Police discovered the bodies after entering a residential building in the town, and also found the suspected perpetrator suffering from serious injuries, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman referred to a "family drama" but did not provide further details about the incident or the identity of the "seriously injured" man and his relationship to the victims.

The criminal investigation department and the public prosecutor's office had taken over the investigation, he said. Witnesses still had to be questioned and forensics were on site.

According to information obtained by dpa, the investigators believe that the victims were shot.

The violence led police to cordon off and evacuate a large area of the town. At the time, police said a person had been in a state of mental emergency since the early hours of the morning.

A large contingent of police and other emergency responders were on scene.

A paramedic walks near the incident area. According to the police, three people, including a child, were killed in an act of violence in a residential area. Emergency services discovered the suspected perpetrator seriously injured after entering the building, according to a police spokesperson. Sascha Ditscher/dpa

