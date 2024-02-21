Family of drowned Jacksonville two-year-old speaks out, with accusations of negligence towards apart

Four months after two-year-old Musiq Jordan-Dye tragically drowned in a retention pond at the Paradise Island apartment complex in Jacksonville, her mother, Derricka Jordan says the pain still lingers every day.

“Not a day that I won’t miss Musiq. She was the light of our family,” Jordan said while choking back tears at a press conference Wednesday.

Now, Derricka Jordan and the entire Jordan-dye family are calling for change, citing concerns with the complex’s role in the tragedy at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The family filed a lawsuit against the complex, seeking a minimum $50,000, for “allowing a dangerous and defective condition to be created and/or to remain on its premises” and failing to comply with mandatory regulations (St. Johns River Water Management District’s sections 10.5.5, 12.9; Florida’s administrative code section 40c-42.025, 40c-42.026, 40c-42.029) pertaining to the maintenance of the retention pond where Musiq drowned, among other complaints.

“For every four horizontal feet, the land cannot drop more than one feet down,” said the team’s legal representation Adam Finkel. “The purpose of that, for children, and for the elderly is so you don’t fall in, and then have trouble getting out.”

Ms. Jordan also said now she just doesn’t want other families end up having to deal with the same tragedy as they are.

Action News Jax stopped in the leasing office of the complex for statement but was told to send an email for response. Action News Jax sent an email for response to the press conference, concerns about plans to address the retention ponds safety, and the ongoing litigation, but have yet to hear back.

