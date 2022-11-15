Family Drug Court re-certified

Nov. 15—The Family Drug Court specialized docket, part of the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court, has been re-certified by the Ohio Supreme Court, according to a press release.

The re-certification process involved an application, site visit, and a review of program literature, according to the release.

On Monday, Court Administrator Andrew Misiak said staff submitted the re-certification information in August.

The specialized docket was first certified in 2017, then re-certified again in 2019 and again this year, he said.

"So it's every three years from here on out," Misiak said.

Misiak said court staff are happy that the docket has been re-certified. "It's a great program," he said.

The program is for parents who have children in the court and children's service system, Misiak said.

"It's kind of like almost your last chance, before you lose your kids, in some regards," he said. "So this really gets people what they need to do to get back on track."

There are more than 210 specialized dockets in Ohio Courts, including ones that deal with drugs and alcohol, mental health, domestic violence, and human trafficking, according to the press release.

"Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to treat and rehabilitate the offender so they can become productive members of society," Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor said in the press release. "Studies have shown this approach works by reducing recidivism while saving tax dollars."

State standards create uniform practices for specialized dockets across the state, according to the press release.

"We are proud that The Ohio Supreme Court has recently re-certified our county's Juvenile Court Family Drug Court Specialized Docket," Judge Albert Camplese said in the release. "Re-certification is validation of the time and efforts of so many persons and agencies. Over the past five years, we have witnessed so much success—participants and living a healthier lifestyle, they have attained stability and employment, they are remaining abstinent, and most importantly, families are being reunified. Our program is truly flourishing and the citizens of Ashtabula County are reaping the benefits."