Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorney Ben Crump to represent them

The family of a Springfield man who died Dec. 18 after being transported by two LifeStar Ambulance Service Inc. workers is retaining the services of a noted civil rights attorney who has represented the families of those killed in police brutality incidents.

Ben Crump of Tallahassee, Florida-based Ben Crump Law PLLC is being retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr. It was not immediately clear who retained Crump.

The ambulance workers, Peggy J. Finley, 44, and Peter J. Cadigan, 50, both of Springfield, were arrested Tuesday and face first-degree murder charges. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said acts by Finley and Cadigan, which were captured on body cameras worn by three Springfield Police Department officers, resulted in the death of Moore.

In a press release, Crump said that the actions of Finley and Cadigan provided "neither care nor compassion" in their treatment of Moore.

"EMS workers respond to some of the hardest moments in people’s lives, and their occupation calls for them to operate with care and compassion. Earl saw neither care nor compassion in his last moments when he was suffocating, strapped face down to a stretcher by LifeStar employees," Crump said in the release.

No lawsuit has been filed at this time in Sangamon County Circuit Court. Finley and Cadigan are scheduled to make their first appearances in court at 9 a.m. Jan. 19.

Crump is best known for representing families of those killed in police brutality cases, in particular Michael Brown and George Floyd. He has also provided his expertise to families of those killed in other civil rights incidents, such as Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery. Crump represented plaintiffs in lawsuits against the city of Flint, Michigan, over tainted water and Johnson & Johnson regarding baby powder.

Crump is being joined by Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, a Texas-based trial law firm specializing in personal injury cases.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Noted civil rights attorney to represent family of Earl Moore Jr.