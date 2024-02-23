Family of Edgar “Dooky” Chase III speaks out following his death

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The family of Edgar “Dooky” Chase III spoke out, highlighting his life and legacy.

Chase dedicated his life serving his community in a variety of ways, such as serving on numerous boards across the city, looking for new opportunities to bring people together.

“When asked to serve on a board, he immediately said yes to bring the voice of the people to that board,” Chase’s sister Stella Chase Reese said.

He also left a legacy in education.

He was a vice president at Dillard University from 2006 to 2009 when he led the rebuilding of the campus post-Hurricane Katrina.

“We believe like he believed that education has to be a priority. That we only move our community when we all become life long learners and have a part in our community,” Stella said.

Above all, he was a family man.

Being a husband, father of three sons and grandfather of six grandchildren, his family says how important it was for him to share his ideals with them.

“He made sure that we understood and that we stood on the values of this family and he made sure that we understood the importance of continuing the legacy and that he could carry on and we could carry on the legacy and all the things we were taught though our grandparents, our parents and our aunts and uncles,” Chase’s niece Myla Reese Poree said.

With him gone, the family says it’s their duty to continue spreading his sense of community to the world.

“Our purpose is to be a working partner in the community. Be involved. Just don’t reap the benefits. Just don’t enjoy Mardi Gras, the Jazz Fest, without doing your part. Without making the city what it is,” Chase’s niece Tracie Haydel Griffin said.

