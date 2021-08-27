Family of eight tried for three days to escape Kabul

Eat This, Not That!

Our bodies are very good at what they do. They have intricate systems that help us fight off disease, heal ourselves from injury, and eat delicious food. And one of the many mechanisms our bodies use for helping us out is inflammation. When something happens to us, like an injury or an infection, our bodies use inflammation as a way of healing themselves.And although this process is necessary for survival, it can turn into chronic inflammation if our body is always in a state of needing healing.