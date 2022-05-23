Family of elite cyclist shot in alleged love triangle killing calls her death 'senseless'

The family of an elite cyclist who was fatally shot earlier this month in the midst of what authorities are describing as a love triangle said her death was "senseless."

"We are absolutely devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister, Anna Moriah Wilson," her family said in a statement to NBC News. "There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss."

The cyclist, known as “Mo,” had traveled to Texas for a race in Hico, southwest of Fort Worth, according to the cycling outlet Velo News.

Anna Moriah

A friend of Wilson’s found her body at an Austin home on the night of May 11, Austin police said in a statement. Wilson was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.

"Moriah was a talented, kind, and caring young woman," her family said. "Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of. Our family, and all those who loved her, will forever miss her."

Police initially said she had been shot multiple times inside the house in a killing that “does not appear to be a random act.”

The U.S. Marshals Service said it was looking for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in the killing.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin, Armstrong had been in a relationship with professional cyclist Colin Strickland for roughly three years.

But during a break in their relationship, Strickland had begun seeing Wilson, 25, the affidavit says, KXAN reported.

An unnamed friend who reported being with Armstrong in January when she learned of the relationship said Armstrong “became furious and was shaking in anger,” according to the affidavit.

Based on a search of Wilson’s phone, investigators said messages indicated Wilson believed she was “still in a romantic relationship with Strickland even though he was currently dating Armstrong,” the affidavit says, according to KXAN.

Wilson's family said they would not comment on the investigation, but "we do feel it’s important to clarify that at the time of her death, those closest to her clearly understood, directly from Moriah, that she was not in a romantic relationship with anyone."

Velo News described Wilson as a “dominant” mountain biking and gravel racer, winning several races this year and resigning her position at a bike company to pursue full-time racing.

She was expected to win the Gravel Locos race in Hico, the site reported.