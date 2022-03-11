Family of Emmett Till want woman who made false accusation to be charged with murder

Family members of Emmett Till gathered at the Mississippi State Capitol Friday to call for justice for his murder 66 years later.

They are asking for murder charges against Carolyn Bryant Donham, whose false accusations led to the death 14-year-old’s kidnapping and lynching. She is the only living accomplice in the crime, they said.

“We will bear witness to the hatred that has been embedded in our DNA since the slave ships arrived," said Deborah Watts, a cousin of Till and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation. “We made a promise to Mamie (Till) that we would persist and that’s why we’re here today.”

After the Friday press conference, family and supporters walked across the street to deliver a petition with over 250,000 signatures to state authorities.

The petition also asks for Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Fourth Circuit Court District Attorney Dewayne Richardson to move Till’s case forward.

The family also seeks an official apology from the federal government, U.S. Department of Justice, the State of Mississippi and local law enforcement.

The DOJ opened investigations into Till's murder in 2004 and 2018. The department closed the recent investigation in December and did not announce new charges.

Til's mother, Mamie Till Mobely, continued to fight for justice for her son until her death in 2003. Family members have continued that push for justice for Till.

