Family event May 4 focuses on people with exceptionalities

CARLETON -- Take a trip around the world while learning about individuals with exceptionalities through an Airport Community Schools event celebrating different abilities.

The district’s Parent Support Committee, in partnership with the Monroe County Intermediate School District, is hosting “Awareness Around the World” from 5-6:30 p.m. May 4 at Airport High School, 11330 Grafton Rd.

“The interactive event is aimed at celebrating students with exceptionalities and the resources offered by Airport Community Schools to support those varying abilities,” Ryan Duvall, director of instructional and special education support, said.

Through games and activities, the district plans to teach families more about Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Specific Learning Disability, Speech/Language impairments and other exceptionalities.

Students of all ages and their families are invited to attend.

Volunteers will present a sensory path, minute-to-win-i” games, snacks and prizes, along with offering other informational materials. The Airport High School FFA program also will host a petting zoo with area farm animals.

Airport and ISD assistive technology consultants, resource room teachers, early childhood staff, speech/language pathologists, social workers, occupational therapists and other staff members also will attend.

Also involved will be the Michigan Rehabilitation Services, Monroe Autism Collaborative, Monroe Mental Health Authority, Family Medical Center, MCISD Transition Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Monroe County and Mimi’s Mission.

For more information, email Duvall at rduvall@airportschools.com.

