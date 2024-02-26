Family exited Tumwater store to see a man in their truck, police say. Here’s what happened next

A 35-year-old man is facing multiple criminal charges after an incident in a Walmart parking lot last week, according to Tumwater police.

About 4:50 p.m. Feb. 20, a father, mother and son exited the store on Littlerock Road, only to see a man in their pickup truck trying to start it, Lt. Jen Kolb said.

The father, a man in his 40s, confronted the man in his truck. The 35-year-old then pulled out a gun and pointed it at them, Kolb said.

The suspect then apologized and put the gun away in a backpack. The father then tried to take the backpack from the man and he fought back, striking the 18-year-old son in the head with a cane. The son was not seriously injured, Kolb said.

The suspect then ran across the parking lot and approached a woman in her vehicle and tried to take her car keys, Kolb said. The father tackled the man and detained him until police arrived, she said.

Police recovered the handgun, ammunition and a screw driver that was used to try to start the truck, Kolb said.

The suspect was ultimately taken to an area hospital for a medical issue unrelated to the incident, she said.

The man had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest, so was taken into custody by the state Department of Corrections, Kolb said.

Tumwater police intend to refer charges to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office for two counts of first-degree robbery and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm, she said.