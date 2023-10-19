Family express concern after man lost limbs in Bognor dog attack

A family have expressed their worries for the quality of life of a 77-year-old man after he lost a leg and an arm in a dog attack.

Vic Franklin was left with horrific injures after he was attacked in his home town of Bognor Regis in August.

He had his left leg, right arm and left middle finger amputated, and is still in hospital.

"Our main concern was not only the preservation of his life, but also the quality of his life," the family said.

Two dogs, believed to be Rottweilers, were shot dead by officers, Sussex Police said after the attack.

A 29-year old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

He remains on police bail, a police spokesman said.

'He's our hero'

Mr Franklin's son, Lee, said in statement on behalf of the family that they were "completely devastated" when they heard about the attack.

"It sent shockwaves through the family because dad has been the glue that holds us all together," he said.

"We realised we didn't have a choice and after having his left leg, right arm and left middle finger amputated, we feared the worst."

Mr Franklin's son said his father "still manages to make everyone laugh".

He also said the first thing Mr Franklin had said after waking up from surgery was "everyone is safe now" after hearing about the attack.

In the statement, which was released by Sussex Police, Lee said: "His first thought was to ensure everyone was safe and that the dogs could do no further harm.

"As far as we're concerned, he's our hero."

