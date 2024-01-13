Family faces dark times after woman’s fentanyl overdose

Rochelle Newberry’s family members have been living in dark times since she overdosed on fentanyl and died in June 2023.

“She had an addiction,” said Allen Price, her father. “And that was her choice to take that. But she never planned on leaving us, but that’s what happened.”

Deputies arrested Cameron Nye last week and charged with supplying deadly drugs laced with fentanyl.

“He can get out a few years and go on with his sorry life, but my daughter never will be back,” Price said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said more families are coping with a similar heartache.

Deputies said they saw a 166% increase in overdose death investigations in 2023.

More than 95% of those cases involved fentanyl.

“Somebody’s going to pay for this,” Price said. “And the person that did it is the person who’s going to pay. So, to have that is a blessing.”

Nye is in the Union County jail under a $500,000 bond.

