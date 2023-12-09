Family of fallen officer reacts to 4S Ranch shooting
Family member of a fallen San Diego Police Department officer reacts to the shooting that happened late Thursday night, where an SDPD police sergeant was shot in the head.
Family member of a fallen San Diego Police Department officer reacts to the shooting that happened late Thursday night, where an SDPD police sergeant was shot in the head.
Kate Cox — who is 20 weeks pregnant — said that doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.
The psychology of sleep apps and celebrity narrators: "I love Cillian Murphy because he has a really soothing, calming voice.”
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has let launch providers conduct their own investigations in nearly every instance that a launch mishap has occurred since the start of the century -- a practice that needs closer scrutiny, a federal watchdog said in a new report. The report, published Thursday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), takes a close look at the investigations into launch mishaps, the industry term for when a launch ends in an explosion or other failure. Mishap investigations are a normal course of action and are generally under the aegis of the FAA -- but this report reveals that the practice is basically entirely operator-led, with the FAA having inadequate resources for in-house investigations.
Share photos, videos, and more with loved ones from anywhere, at anytime.
Advanced noise cancellation meets high-fidelity sound in these gift-ready headphones. Fans 'love the lightness' too!
The first Final Fantasy XVI DLC was not only announced at the Game Awards 2023; it’s already available on the PlayStation Store. Echoes of the Fallen, set before the base game’s final battle, is out now, while a second DLC installment, The Rising Tide, arrives in spring 2024.
The "Greedy" singer, 20, is climbing the pop charts.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals.
It's a must-win week for many fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs. Dalton Del Don is here to help with his lineup advice for every Week 14 game.
My knots and I agree with over 26,000 Amazon reviewers: this tool truly works.
The most recent mulch video came to me in the middle of the night, when I was hours into scrolling through a particularly nasty bout of insomnia. Mulch posts have periodically appeared in my restless nights for months. In the hours that I know I should be sleeping, I am hounded by content of petite dogs proclaiming that they’re soilpilled, or mulchmaxxing, or delighting in eating mulch with fellow sisters of the loam.
OpenAI is working with former Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly as a senior advisor to facilitate talks with the government about AI policy, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. OpenAI is also looking to set up a local team in India. People familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that Jaitly has been helping OpenAI navigate the Indian policy and regulatory landscape.
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Save over 15% on the pillow that's giving sciatica sufferers relief: 'My quality of life has improved.'
"A toy should be a learning experience," Eddy Goldfarb says. "It's a big part of children’s development."
Before joining Uber as chief security officer in 2015, Joe Sullivan served for two years as a federal prosecutor with the United States Department of Justice, where he specialized in computer hacking and IP issues. More than 20 years after joining the U.S. government to help organizations defend against the so-called bad guys, Sullivan found himself on the other side of the justice system. In May this year, Sullivan was sentenced to three years probation.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
S'mores anyone? The compact cutie is lightweight, portable and at its lowest price ever.