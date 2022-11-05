Family, fans bid adieu to icon Jerry Lee Lewis

The AV Club

As subscribers are using their money on all kinds of other a la carte providers, Netflix, the streamer that started it all and once looked unbeatable, is now launching an ad-supported version of its service. Yes, Netflix is asking customers to pay for a higher tier if they want to avoid commercials, even though this seems like a really, really bad time to charge subscribers for something they were already expecting. But maybe those Netflix execs know something we don’t. In any case, the streamer