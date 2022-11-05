Family, fans bid adieu to icon Jerry Lee Lewis
Family, friends and fans are preparing to bid farewell to rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town (November 5)
Hundreds lined up to pay their respects to Jerry Lee Lewis during a visitation Thursday in Hernando, Mississippi.
Family, friends and fans gathered Saturday to bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee. TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, Lewis' cousin, told the more than 100 people inside Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, the town where Lewis was born, that when Lewis died he “lost the brother I never had.”
