Family and fans say goodbye to Lisa Marie Presley

Buckingham Palace plans a weekend of community events and voluntarism to mark the coronation of King Charles III, looking to highlight the monarchy’s links to the nation when Britain crowns a new sovereign for the first time in 70 years. The plans were revealed Saturday when the palace released the schedule for the three-day coronation weekend, which will begin with the crowning of Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony at Westminster Abbey will be preceded by a procession from Buckingham Palace to the abbey.