Family of Indianapolis FedEx shooter apologizes: 'We tried to get him the help he needed'

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of the man suspected of killing eight people and injuring many others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis issued a statement Saturday.

In the brief statement, the family declined all interview requests. The family apologized and noted they tried to get Brandon Scott Hole, 19, help.

“We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed," the statement said. "Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy. We are so sorry for the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community."

In March 2020, Hole's mother had contacted authorities, saying she feared her son might commit "suicide by cop."

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers placed Hole on a mental health temporary hold and took a shotgun from his home.

Hole, a former FedEx employee, died by suicide after going to the FedEx Plainfield Ground Operations Center on Thursday night and opening fire in the parking lot and then inside the building.

Police as of Saturday night had not shared a motive for the shooting. Vigils are scheduled this weekend for the eight victims, who range in age from 19 to 74

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Craig McCartt gave a brief description Friday morning of the shooter's actions.

"So what we did find preliminarily from the interviews that were conducted was that, you know, this suspect came to the facility. And when he came there, he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility," he said.

He added: "There was no confrontation with anyone that was there. There was no disturbance. There was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting.

Contributing: Lawrence Andrea and Tim Evans, The Indianapolis Star.

