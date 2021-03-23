'When it's your family, you feel it:' Colorado supermarket shooting witness says incident calls for gun control

Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A witness of the Colorado supermarket shooting says the incident is a call for gun control.

"When it's your family, you feel it," the man whose daughter was in the store told CBS.

Coloradans can obtain concealed carry permits from their local sheriff's office.

A witness to the Colorado supermarket shooting said the incident was a "big pitch for gun control."

The unidentified witness interviewed by a local CBS News reporter said his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren had gone to King Soopers pharmacy for the COVID-19 vaccine. He said the suspected shooter had shot the woman standing in line in front of them.

"They hid, ran upstairs, and were hiding in a coat closet for the last hour," the man said.

He said he'd tried to stay in contact with his daughter, who had silenced her phone and was giving updates through text so she wouldn't give away their location.

He said they were rescued by troopers and are now OK.

"This is not OK with me, and has put in a big pitch for gun control," the man said. "When it's your family, you feel it."

Police said 10 people, including a police officer, were killed in the shooting.

Colorado is a shall-issue state, and residents can get concealed carry permits from their local sheriff's offices. There are currently no purchase permit or firearm registration requirements for handguns.

After the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida, Boulder enacted two ordinances that banned possessing or selling assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. However, Colorado's state government prohibits local governments from passing their own gun control measures, and those ordinances were both overturned, according to the Denver Post.

