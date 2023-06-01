‘Family Feud’ Contestant Who Joked About Regretting Marriage on Game Show Found Guilty of Murdering Wife

Image via Quincy Police Department

A man who made a joke about how saying “I do” was the biggest mistake at his wedding during an appearance on Family Feud has been found guilty in the murder of his wife.

Per the Associated Press, 40-year-old Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty by a jury in Illinois on Wednesday of fatally shooting his estranged wife, Rebecca Bernadette Postle Bliefnick. Sentencing is set for August.

The man’s arrest in the February murder was announced by the Quincy Police Department one month later, with Bliefnick being taken in on a no-bond warrant for first-degree murder and home invasion.

"This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear," a department rep said at the time. "I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns."

In March, Bliefnick entered a plea of not guilty. As has been widely discussed amid the continued coverage of the case, he appeared as a contestant on Family Feud back in 2020. During the appearance, Bliefnick was asked by host Steve Harvey to name the "biggest mistake" he made at his wedding.

"Honey, I love you but, said I do," Bliefnick said in response. "Not my mistake, not my mistake. I love my wife."

After the initial resurfacing of the clip in question, Bliefnick’s lawyer told Fox News that “a silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn’t make one a murderer.”

Rebecca Bernadette Postle Bliefnick, per an online obituary, was 41 years old at the time of her murder. She was a graduate of Quincy University and worked as a “top-performing” pharmaceutical sales rep for Sanofi Aventis. During opening statements at this month’s trial, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones described her final moments to the jury.

More on this

"The last minutes of Becky's life were not spent surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones," Jnoes told the court. "The last minutes of Becky’s life were not spent in the warm embrace of her three children: Deacon, Greyson, and Arlin. The last minutes of Becky’s life were not spent in love and compassion and tenderness. No, the last minutes of Becky’s life were spent in fear and pain and terror as she lay on the cold gray tiles of her bathroom floor slowly bleeding to death."

In February, Rebecca’s body was discovered by a family member. She had been shot multiple times. While police initially said they had not narrowed down the investigation to a single suspect, the multi-agency response—which included a search for nearby surveillance footage—ultimately resulted in Timothy’s arrest and subsequent conviction.