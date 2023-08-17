Family files claim against Tulare Police Department after deadly shooting

TechCrunch

The Delhi High Court has ruled that Google's Ads program falls under the purview of the country's Trademarks Act and the company must remove ads that infringe upon trademarks in a major decision that may redefine online advertising's legal landscape. The decision (PDF), delivered by a division bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Amit Mahajan last week, observed that Google was an "active participant" in the use of the trademarks of proprietors. Google’s practice of suggesting competitors' trademarks as keywords to advertisers yielded significant profits for the search giant via keyword sales.