Family files claim against Tulare Police Department after deadly shooting
A South Valley family is fighting for justice after their loved one was shot and killed by Tulare police officers in April.
A South Valley family is fighting for justice after their loved one was shot and killed by Tulare police officers in April.
The Rays placed the All-Star shortstop on the restricted list earlier this week.
The boxer said the result was "essentially impossible" due to clean tests the same week.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender after being indicted on 41 counts related to alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Here's what we know about the arrest and booking in Georgia.
Andonovski's tenure as head coach of the USWNT is over after a Round of 16 flameout at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
"Blind Side" star Quinton Aaron, who played Michael Oher, weighs in on the surprising lawsuit and defends his co-star amid ridiculous criticism.
Amazon is tightening the purse strings again, raising prices for Music Unlimited subscriptions. This latest increase impacts Prime members and family plan users. The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for Prime members is going up from $9 to $10 per month, or $89 to $99 per year. The Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan is shooting up from $16 to $17 per month, or $159 to $169 per year.
Which forms of cancer are increasing in young people and, more importantly, why is this happening? Doctors explain.
General Motors is leading a $60 million Series B round into Mitra Chem, a battery materials startup promising to help build more affordable and accessible EV batteries for future GM vehicles. GM's latest investment is in line with its commitment to build a U.S.-focused battery supply chain. GM is also working with startup SolidEnergy Systems to build a high-capacity, pre-production lithium-ion battery, and with South Korea's Posco Chemical to build a $400 million battery materials facility in Canada.
Vector databases are the unsung heroes of the modern AI movement, storing unstructured data such as images, videos and text to enable people and systems to search uncategorized content. The snowballing demand for generative AI has thrust myriad vector database startups into the spotlight, securing bucketloads of cash en route. In April alone, we saw Pinecone and Weaviate raise $100 million and $50 million, respectively, to grow their vector database smarts, while the same month fledgling vector database upstarts Chroma and Qdrant secured $18 million and $7.5 million, respectively, in seed financing.
Peak XV Partners is in advanced stages of deliberations to lead or fully finance a funding round in Neo Group, an asset management and financial advisory firm, three sources familiar with the matter said. The firm is finalizing an investment of as much as $50 million in Neo Group, which also runs a family office, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and not public. Peak XV declined to comment.
Legal experts weigh in on Michael Oher's lawsuit against the Tuohys. Their story inspired the hit film "The Blind Side," which the NFL athlete claims he did not profit from.
It has a four-hour battery life and works as a WiFi extender day-to-day.
When Hernández lost the case in 2021, the judge said MLB made a compelling case that he is simply not a good enough umpire to deserve a promotion.
Data shows that 5 out of 6 kids will have at least one ear infection by the time they turn 3.
The Delhi High Court has ruled that Google's Ads program falls under the purview of the country's Trademarks Act and the company must remove ads that infringe upon trademarks in a major decision that may redefine online advertising's legal landscape. The decision (PDF), delivered by a division bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Amit Mahajan last week, observed that Google was an "active participant" in the use of the trademarks of proprietors. Google’s practice of suggesting competitors' trademarks as keywords to advertisers yielded significant profits for the search giant via keyword sales.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine, are officially living separate lives, but their divorce battle continues.
Shared one fan: "This is the only thing I've found that instantly kills jellyfish pain."
Here are our pop culture picks for Aug. 14-20, including the best deals we could find for each.