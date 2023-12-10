Family files lawsuit against Universal after woman falls from ride

Related video above: Universal reports ‘technical difficulties’ as guests complain of closed rides

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A lawsuit has been filed against Universal Orlando after a woman claimed she fell from a ride at the park’s Island of Adventures last year.

According to the lawsuit, the woman stated that she fell while dismounting “a beast” on the Caro-Suess-El ride during her visit to Universal on June 14, 2022.

Florida newlyweds killed in double homicide a week after wedding, report says

The plaintiffs alleged that Universal was responsible for “damages and injuries sustained by business invitees within the park resulting from its own independent negligence.” The lawsuit stated that there were “no warning signs advising of the dangerous condition and/or falling hazard.”

As a result of falling, the plaintiffs stated that the woman sustained “severe personal injuries” that are “permanent and continuing in nature and [the woman] will suffer the losses and impairment in the future.”

The lawsuit also accuses Universal of negligence, claiming that the theme park “should have known that a dangerous condition and/or falling hazard existed within the park.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.