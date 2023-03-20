Family files lawsuit in connection with massive Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4

A lawsuit has been filed after a fire at a warehouse full of fireworks killed four people last December.

A massive fire at the multi-use warehouse on Central Florida Parkway killed Landon Bourland, David Gonzaled, Lindsey Phillps and Elizabeth Tiralongo.

Tiralongo’s family is now suing a number of companies – including Magic in the Sky, who leased the property – for negligence.

Read the full lawsuit below:

Magic in the Sky by Adam Poulisse on Scribd

