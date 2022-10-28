Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

JAY REEVES
·3 min read

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”

In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher's family — which is still prominent around Mobile, Alabama — said that what Meaher did on the eve of the Civil War “had consequences that have impacted generations of people.”

“Our family has been silent for too long on this matter. However, we are hopeful that we — the current generation of the Meaher family — can start a new chapter,” said the statement. Two members of the Meaher family didn't respond to messages seeking additional comment Friday.

The statement came amid the release of "Descendant," a new documentary about the people who were brought to the United States aboard the slave ship Clotilda and their families. The film was acquired by Netflix and Higher Ground, the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama.

The Meaher family has started meeting with leaders of the community in around around Africatown, the community begun by the Africans in north Mobile after they were released from slavery at the end of the Civil War in 1865, the statement said.

Darron Patterson, a descendant of Clotilda captive Pollee Allen, said he met twice last month with a Meaher family member who contacted him through an intermediary. The discussions were cordial but didn't delve deeply into details of their shared history, he said.

“Our conversations were just about who we are as people,” he said. “I think it’s important that we begin there.”

Patterson was president of the Clotilda Descendants Association at the time. The current president, Jeremy Ellis, said the organization had been in contact with the Meaher family by email since the NBC story aired on Sunday Today, and members hoped for face-to-face talks.

‘I am interested in learning and seeking answers from the Meaher family about historical documents, artifacts and oral histories that can bring clarity to descendants," Ellis said.

The Clotilda, a wooden schooner, was the last ship known to bring captives to the American South from Africa for enslavement. Decades after Congress outlawed the international slave trade, the Clotilda sailed from Mobile on a trip funded by Timothy Meaher, whose descendants still own millions of dollars worth of real estate around the city. A state park in Mobile Bay bears the family's name.

The Clotilda’s captain took his human cargo off the ship in Mobile and set fire to the vessel to hide evidence of the journey. The people, all from West Africa, were enslaved.

Remains of the ship were discovered mostly intact on the muddy river bottom about four years ago, and researchers are still trying to determine the best way to preserve what's left of the wreck, which many in Africatown hope will become part of a resurgence of their community.

The statement said Meaher family members “believe that the story of Africatown is an important part of history that needs to be told.”

“Our goal is to listen and learn, and our hope is that these conversations can help guide the actions our family takes as we work to be better partners in the community,” it said.

The statement “falls short” because it fails to mention two other Meaher brothers who conspired with Timothy Meaher and the family's decision to lease land to paper companies responsible for pollution around Africatown, Ellis said.

While some members of the Africatown community have advocated for reparations for Clotilda descendants, the family's statement made no mention of that topic. The fact that the family has started a conversation with slave descendants could be a lesson to other families whose ancestors were involved in the slave trade, Patterson said.

“I hope that what the Meaher family is showing here rubs off on the families of other enslavers,” he said.

___

Reeves is a member of AP's Race and Ethnicity team.

Recommended Stories

  • AP sources: NBA seeking to tighten limits on team spending

    The NBA wants more competitive balance and is considering an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster, three people familiar with the matter said Friday. The limit essentially could eliminate the luxury tax as an option for teams and would install an absolute ceiling on what can be spent each season. One of the people who spoke with the AP said the National Basketball Players Association is not interested in agreeing to such a plan, the details of which were first reported Friday by ESPN and on Substack by longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein.

  • Matt Damon’s ‘Fortune Favors the Brave’ commercial turns one. Here’s how much you would’ve lost if you bought crypto then.

    The total market cap for all crypto nearly hit $3 trillion during parts of 2021, but is now lower than $1 trillion.

  • Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere

    Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.

  • Bernie Sanders shows up to Karen Bass event to support her campaign

    Representative Karen Bass' race to run Los Angeles is feeling the "Bern" with the Vermont Senator showing up to support her campaign.

  • Exclusive-Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of World Cup

    Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting soccer fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes told Reuters. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and shut down by authorities, forcing the mainly Asian and African workers to seek what shelter they could - including bedding down on the pavement outside one of their former homes. The move comes less than four weeks before the Nov. 20 start of the global soccer tournament which has drawn intense international scrutiny of Qatar's treatment of foreign workers and its restrictive social laws.

  • Intruder Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi's Husband Posted Transphobic Images

    David DePape was identified by police Friday as the suspect in the assault on Paul Pelosi at Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home.

  • After 'confessing,' Chinese man pleads not guilty to killing Nigerian ex-girlfriend

    Geng Quanrong, the Chinese national who made international headlines for allegedly killing his Nigerian ex-girlfriend because of heartbreak, pleaded not guilty to the crime during his re-arraignment on Thursday, according to local reports. The 47-year-old textile businessman has been charged with culpable homicide for allegedly fatally stabbing his 22-year-old ex-lover, Ummukulsum “Ummita” Buhari, in her shared home in Janbulo quarters, Kano state, on Sept. 16. Earlier reports say he confessed to the crime, saying Buhari had broken her promise to marry him even after he had spent money on her.

  • New Zealand PM Ardern delayed in Antarctica after plane breaks down

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent an extra night Friday at the country's research station in Antarctica after the military aircraft she was meant to be travelling back to New Zealand on broke down. Ardern has been in Antarctica meeting with the country's scientists and visiting the sites of historical importance while promoting the need for co-operation in the region. A spokeswoman for the prime minister said on Saturday that Ardern and those travelling with her are due to return Saturday on a Italian C-13 Hercules military aircraft.

  • Washington DC Marijuana Advocates Show Support for Brittney Griner With Smokeout in Front of Russian Embassy

    WNBA star Brittney Griner’s Russian legal case may have come to an end on Tuesday when her appeal was denied, but the basketball champion’s supporters are letting the world know they still have her back.

  • Why more aspiring lawyers are failing the bar exam in several states

    For the current crop of aspiring attorneys, it has seemingly become tougher to pass the grueling test required for entrance into the profession.

  • Political uncertainty has been removed after China’s Party Congress, but investors are still gloomy

    Financial-market investors were craving for clues on clearer economic policy guidance from the China’s Communist Party Congress, but when the ruling party wrapped up its twice-a-decade political gathering on Saturday to the tune of "The Internationale", a socialist anthem, investors finally realized they didn’t hear what they wanted, and they saw the red flags.

  • After Working At His Dad's McDonald's For $2/Hr, Dale Thornton Later Became The Chain's Youngest Franchisee In 2006

    Dale Thornton followed in the footsteps of his father.

  • Musk Says He Won’t Unban Any Accounts Until New ‘Content Moderation Council’ Forms

    CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty ImagesElon Musk tempered right-wing enthusiasm on Friday, declaring that he won’t unban any Twitter accounts until a new “content moderation council” is formed.The committee, he wrote, will be comprised of members with “widely diverse viewpoints.” He added that no other significant content changes will occur for the moment either.It remains to be seen whether Musk will retain the ability to overrule the committee, and who will be selected to join. Musk and his a

  • That ripped Home Depot werewolf has become the new Halloween flex

    Angela Rush already has the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, and a whole bunch of regular-size ones, too. She has a nearly full-size hearse carriage drawn by skeleton horses, a massive tarantula, a 12-foot pumpkin-headed "inferno" skeleton, a dragon and numerous light up pumpkins. She has so many Halloween decorations that she has to rent a storage unit, and each year she must hire a moving truck to bring them all to her home. She didn't need anything else. "My Halloween decorating has gotten so kin

  • Zelenskiy expresses doubt that Russian mobilisation is really over

    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said the call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine was complete. "Even though Russia is trying to increase the pressure on our positions by using conscripts, they are so poorly prepared and equipped, so brutally used by their command, that it allows us to presume that very soon Russia may need a new wave of people to send to the war."

  • Alaska-Australia flight could place bird in record books

    A young bar-tailed godwit appears to have set a non-stop distance record for migratory birds by flying at least 13,560 kilometers (8,435 miles) from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania, a bird expert said Friday. The bird was tagged as a hatchling in Alaska during the Northern Hemisphere summer with a tracking GPS chip and tiny solar panel that enabled an international research team to follow its first annual migration across the Pacific Ocean, BirdLife Tasmania convenor Eric Woehler said. Aged about five months, it left southwest Alaska at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Oct. 13 and touched down 11 days later at Ansons Bay on the island of Tasmania’s northeastern tip on Oct. 24, according to data from Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Ornithology.

  • Disappointing photos show what it can be like visiting Salem during Halloween season

    Visitors flock to the Massachusetts town for its Halloween celebrations and witch-filled history, but many leave behind litter and damaged properties.

  • Judge denies bail for suspect in fatal road rage shooting of Charlotte bus driver

    A man accused of killing a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus driver in a road rage shooting in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, was denied bond on Thursday. Darian Dru Thavychith, 22, has been held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Jail in Charlotte since he was arrested in March for the shooting death of Ethan Rivera on Feb. 11. The judge sided with the prosecutor, who made the case that Thavychith is a flight risk and remains a danger to the community.

  • Lockheed’s Stock Has Soared. One Director Scooped Up More Shares.

    Aerospace and defense giant Lockheed Martin has seen shares rise this year. Director John Donovan just bought $250,000 of additional stock.

  • NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon

    NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist.