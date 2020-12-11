Family finds 2-year-old lying beside road after hit-and-run, North Carolina police say
A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Western North Carolina, officials say.
Family members found the toddler on the roadside in Wilkes County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The child, identified as Atticus A. Stamey, had wandered from his home, officials wrote in an email to McClatchy News.
“The child had been left at home with two other children for a short time as a parent went to a neighboring house,” state troopers said in a news release.
Officials say they responded to the fatal crash Thursday night on Traphill Road, which is east of the mountain town of Boone. Troopers believe the driver of an unknown vehicle was going north at about 8:30 p.m. before hitting the child and leaving the area.
A relative brought the injured 2-year-old to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for aid, cops say. The child was later pronounced dead at the Wilkes Medical Center.
Officials say the investigation into the crash continues, and anyone with information is asked to dial *47 to reach state troopers.